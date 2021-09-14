https://www.oann.com/chinas-industrial-output-rose-5-3-y-y-in-august-retail-sales-up-2-5/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=chinas-industrial-output-rose-5-3-y-y-in-august-retail-sales-up-2-5



September 15, 2021

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s industrial output grew 5.3% in August from the same period a year ago, narrowing from a 6.4% increase in July, while retail sales growth slowed significantly, official data showed on Wednesday.

The growth of industrial production missed expectations for a 5.8% year-on-year increase in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Retail sales rose 2.5% from a year earlier, the slowest pace since August 2020. Analysts in the poll had expected them to grow 7.0% in August after rising 8.5% in July.

Fixed asset investment increased 8.9% in the first eight months from a year earlier, just missing expectations for a 9.0% rise and compared with a 10.3% jump in January-July.

The Chinese economy made a remarkably strong revival from a coronavirus-led slump, but momentum has slowed over the past few months as businesses grapple with sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks, supply bottlenecks and high raw materials costs.

