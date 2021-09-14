https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/clinton-appointed-judge-blocks-new-yorks-vaccine-mandate-healthcare-workers/

A federal judge on Tuesday issued an emergency injunction blocking New York state’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.

Recall, ousted governor Andrew Cuomo in August announced healthcare workers must take the jab in order to keep their jobs.

A lawsuit filed on Monday by 17 healthcare workers, including doctors and nurses, claimed the vaccine mandate violated their Constitutional rights.

Judge David Hurd of the US District Court for the Northern District of New York, a Clinton appointee on Tuesday granted a temporary restraining order in response to the lawsuit.

TRENDING: Biden in SoCal: “You Either Keep Newsom as Your Governor or You’ll Get Donald Trump – Not a Joke” (VIDEO)

“The vaccine mandate is suspended,” reads Judge Hurd’s order, adding the Department of Health is “barred from taking any action, disciplinary or otherwise, against the licensure, certification, residency, admitting privileges or other professional status or qualification of any of the plaintiffs on account of their seeking or having obtained a religious exemption from mandatory Covid-19 vaccination.”

ABC News reported:

UTICA, N.Y. — A federal judge temporarily blocked the state of New York on Tuesday from forcing medical workers to be vaccinated after a group of health care workers sued, saying their Constitutional rights were violated because the state’s mandate disallowed religious exemptions. Judge David Hurd in Utica issued the order after 17 health professionals, including doctors and nurses, claimed in a lawsuit Monday that their rights were violated with a vaccine mandate that disallowed the exemptions. The judge gave New York state until Sept. 22 to respond to the lawsuit in federal court in Utica.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

