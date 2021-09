Meet CEOs and executives every week with 6ix.com Enter the World of Mining FinanceMeet CEOs and executives every week with

Comedian Jim Breuer went live Friday on Facebook to announce that he would not be performing at venues that require proof of coronavirus vaccination for attendees.

“Two quick updates on shows that you may think you may be getting tickets to or you already have tickets to: The Wellmont Theater in New Jersey — not doing it,” the Saturday Night Live alum said.

Breuer added, “Also the Royal Oak Theater in Michigan, due to the segregation of them forcing people to show up with vaccinations … I am also not doing those shows.”

Breu Crew, I’m bringing the comedy to you! The Freedom of Laughter Tour is on the road. We’re adding more and more dates, so keep an eye out for future announcements. Tickets are available at https://t.co/LaLoam9P43. pic.twitter.com/cg9f3nZgLb — Jim Breuer (@JimBreuer) January 11, 2021

“I know I’m going to sacrifice a lot of money, but I’m not going to be enslaved to the system or money.” Breuer said getting vaccinated was “a choice,” and added, “If you have anything else to say, I honestly don’t care,” Breuer said. “I have to stick to my morals, I have to stick to what I know is right.”

He said the venues were being held “hostage” by governor and ticketing vendors.

