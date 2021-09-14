https://thepostmillennial.com/comedian-jim-breuer-cancels-shows?utm_campaign=64469
American News Sep 14, 2021 4:05 AM
EST
“I know I’m going to sacrifice a lot of money, but I’m not going to be enslaved to the system or money.”
Meet CEOs and executives every week with 6ix.com.
Comedian Jim Breuer went live Friday on Facebook to announce that he would not be performing at venues that require proof of coronavirus vaccination for attendees.
“Two quick updates on shows that you may think you may be getting tickets to or you already have tickets to: The Wellmont Theater in New Jersey — not doing it,” the Saturday Night Live alum said.
Breuer added, “Also the Royal Oak Theater in Michigan, due to the segregation of them forcing people to show up with vaccinations … I am also not doing those shows.”
“I know I’m going to sacrifice a lot of money, but I’m not going to be enslaved to the system or money.” Breuer said getting vaccinated was “a choice,” and added, “If you have anything else to say, I honestly don’t care,” Breuer said. “I have to stick to my morals, I have to stick to what I know is right.”
He said the venues were being held “hostage” by governor and ticketing vendors.
Monday night, Nicki Minaj announced that she would not be attending the MET Gala due to the event’s vaccine mandate. The artist had also been scheduled to perform at the MTV VMAs Sunday, but backed out of the committment a few days before to the event.
Ads by revcontent
Join and support independent free thinkers!
We’re independent and can’t be cancelled. The establishment
media is increasingly dedicated to divisive cancel culture,
corporate wokeism, and political correctness, all while
covering up corruption from the corridors of power. The need
for fact-based journalism and thoughtful analysis has never
been greater. When you support The Post Millennial, you
support freedom of the press at a time when it’s under
direct attack.
Join the ranks of independent, free thinkers by
supporting us today for as little as $1.