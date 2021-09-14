https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/572113-comedian-jim-breuer-wont-perform-at-venues-requiring

Comedian Jim Breuer says he’s “absolutely not” performing shows at venues that require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations, calling the public health measures “segregation.”

“Due to the segregation of them forcing people to show up with vaccination — to prove you’re vaccinated, to prove you’ve had a shot — I’m absolutely not doing those shows,” Breuer said in a recent Facebook Live post.

Announcing he was canceling scheduled performances in Michigan and New Jersey, Breuer said, “What these establishments are doing are wrong. What this dictatorship is doing is wrong.”

“I know I’m going to sacrifice a lot of money, but I’m not going to be enslaved by the system, or by money, and nor should anyone that wants to laugh or be entertained,” the 54-year-old “Saturday Night Live” alum said.

Both venues had announced policies requiring that audience members show proof of full vaccination amid the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country due to the highly contagious delta variant. The majority of recent coronavirus-related hospitalizations and deaths have been among unvaccinated individuals.

“I have to stick with my morals. I have to stick with what I know is right. As a human to another human, when you have to be forced, bribed, dictated — which is basically what is going on,” Breuer said.

“I had COVID,” Breuer said. “My wife, stage IV cancer, had COVID. My daughter had COVID,” he told his fans.

“No matter what your feelings are in it — I don’t care if you’re vaccinated. That’s great. It’s a choice,” Breuer said, before indicating that he would tune out critics of his stance.

“If you have anything else to say, I honestly don’t care. So don’t leave comments going, ‘Oh this is a good thing.’ I highly disagree with you and I will always disagree with you.”

