(Peter Power/The Canadian Press via AP, File) Norm Macdonald, the deadpan acerbic comedian who came to fame during his stint on Saturday Night Live in the 1990s, passed away today after a lengthy bout with cancer. Macdonald was 61.

Macdonald’s style, as showcased when he performed the Weekend Update skit on Saturday Night Live from 1994 to 1998, was predominantly based on letting the audience in on the joke, a knowing wink at how it did — or at least should — understand the often subtle referential humor at which he excelled. Macdonald was that rarity in Hollywood in general and comedy in particular: an unapologetic conservative . He also understood that comedy was just that — comedy — and thus was never reluctant to skewer those on either side of the political spectrum without reservation. Macdonald was a youthful old school comedian, the kind who held firm to their own convictions yet would seldom if ever show their hand when performing. Instead, it was the comedy itself that mattered and was all that mattered.

Macdonald was unafraid to stir the pot when need be. In 2018, he aroused the ire of the then-#MeToo worshipping media when he stated in an […]