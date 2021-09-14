https://noqreport.com/2021/09/14/cover-up-why-the-experts-want-to-eliminate-the-covid-control-group/

Cover-up: “an attempt, whether successful or not, to conceal evidence of wrongdoing, error, incompetence or other embarrassing information.”

Over the course of the last 18 months, our ruling class and their go-to “pubilc health experts” have uncloaked themselves as nothing more than power-hungry charlatans who believe that they have something resembling a God-given right to manage and control entire populations of people. They’ve done nothing but add more problems to our lives on top of a virus problem, and they’d prefer that you never find out about the damage done to humanity by putting faith in this class of “experts.”

Their “War on COVID-19” isn’t going so well, and there’s a massive, ongoing cover-up operation being waged by the “elites,” with the goal of eliminating contradictory information that shines a light on their 18 months of incompetence, neglect, and deception.

And when evaluating the success of their endorsed COVID-19 policy measures, our “expert” class in government, academia, the media, and elsewhere never want to talk about countries and areas that took a laissez-faire approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, and ended up having the same, if not better outcomes than countries that observed all of their “expert” advice to a tee.

Through a variety of nation states and free states in the United States, the COVID control group proved, without a shadow of a doubt, that lockdowns, masks, and other “public health expert”-endorsed measures to “stop the spread” did not work whatsoever. In fact, these policies overwhelmingly caused incalculable residual harm.

Through the sanctioning of Chinese government pseudoscience, Political Science, and other forms of established quackery, these “experts” have completely delegitimized themselves in the minds of millions of free-thinking people.

However, those who truly understanding the levels of incompetence and deceit by these individuals and groups are still in the minority group. And the “experts” prefer it stays that way. Now, this same ruling class wants to prevent another embarrassment from happening, so they’re pulling out all the stops to prevent — maybe billions instead of millions this time — from discovering the reality that the response to the pandemic has transformed into a totalitarian nightmare that has nothing to do with health and everything to do with power and control.

NEW – Dr. Fauci calls for unvaccinated Americans to be banned from air travel and to mandate #COVID19 vaccines for school children.pic.twitter.com/AyYL0F8xkM — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 13, 2021

Government bureaucrats like Anthony Fauci, international “global health” outfits, and Big Pharma salesmen are lobbying hard to compel COVID injections anywhere and everywhere. If they were confident in their “cures,” why would they make outlandish statements demanding mandates for the sake of “protecting the vaccinated?”

The new compulsory injection sales job doesn’t match the early rhetoric. It doesn’t make any logical sense because these actors have become less and less confident that the product they’re selling actually works. The data bears this out.

Horowitz: As vaccinated COVID hospitalizations soar, government blocks the one option that works https://t.co/TbVmWFPX5w — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) September 13, 2021

Data shows increase of vaccinated people among hospitalized Marylanders https://t.co/6DG6cvJenn — WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore (@wbaltv11) September 8, 2021

With information emerging out of first mover countries showing a rapid decline in COVID injection efficacy, the ruling class has decided to push much more forcefully for a mandate for their promised “cures” to the problem. In order to prevent a demonstrable control group from emerging, they’ve decided to launch a massive cover-up operation in the form of attempting to mandate the shots.

So when Anthony Fauci goes on television and calls for massive restrictions on air travel upon the “unvaccinated,” he’s not looking out for your health, but looking out for his own reputation. He’s trying to make life as difficult as possible for those who don’t comply, and thereby, continue to decrease the size of the control group.

The same motive applies when the Biden regime pressures every corporation with over 100 employees to “protect the vaccinated” through compulsory COVID shots. If it was about real science, these forces would acknowledge the importance of those who recovered from COVID-19 and have superior natural immunity. But they don’t care about natural immunity because your health is not part of the equation here.

DeSantis slams Biden for ignoring ‘natural immunity’ in vaccine mandates https://t.co/vSlq7GmsWA #FoxNews — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) September 13, 2021

Nothing has been more damaging to these “public health experts’” reputations than to see the data showing their COVID “mitigation and suppression” measures — such as lockdowns, universal masking, and the like — failed to make an impact on stopping a virus. Now, with vaccine boosters right around the corner, they’re acknowledging through their rhetoric that the next highly-touted instrument has failed to win this war on an endemic virus.

Instead of admitting to their catastrophic negligence, deceit, and corruption, the ruling class has declared war on the non-compliant class, which is the maligned “unvaccinated” group that threatens to reveal the COVID Emperor has no clothes.

These people and outfits don’t want to be proven wrong again, so they’re running a full court press against this group of individuals — yours truly, included — who continue to be skeptical of the promises behind their touted instruments to win this “War on COVID.”

NEW – Israeli Ministry of Health (right) recorded saying to the Minister of Interior (left) “there is no medical or epidemiological justification for the Covid passport, it is only intended to pressure the unvaccinated to vaccinate”.pic.twitter.com/c3oAOpZdEE — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 13, 2021

