Senator Ted Cruz ripped the Biden administration’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan Tuesday, saying the President has presided over the “worst foreign policy catastrophe in a generation.”

“President Biden has presided over the worst foreign policy catastrophe in a generation. Americans are horrified. Our military is angry, disillusioned, and frustrated,” said the Senator.

“Our enemies are emboldened,” he added. “Just like Jimmy Carter owns the disaster of the Iran Hostage Crisis, you own this. The Biden Administration caused this disaster.”

.@tedcruz just UNLOADED on Blinken 🔥: “Just like Jimmy Carter owns the disaster of the Iran Hostage Crisis, you own this. The Biden Administration caused this disaster.” pic.twitter.com/HEM0EW9DBF — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 14, 2021

Secretary of State Antony Blinken was grilled by Sen. Rand Paul at the US Capitol Tuesday over recent claims the Biden administration directed a drone-strike against an aid worker in Afghanistan.

“The guy the Biden administration droned, was he an aid worker or an ISIS-K operative?” asked Sen. Paul.

“The administration is reviewing that strike, and I’m sure that a full assessment will be forthcoming,” said Blinken. “I don’t know because we’re reviewing it.”

“You’d think you’d kinda know before you off somebody with a predator drone whether he’s an aid worker or he’s in ISIS,” fired-back the Republican.

