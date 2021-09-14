https://hotair.com/karen-townsend/2021/09/14/did-biden-tell-another-whopper-about-his-past-with-a-sham-first-job-offer-story-in-boise-n415645

Joe Biden’s long history of inventing stories for political expediency may have gotten longer during a visit to Boise, Idaho. Biden told a crowd his first job offer came from Boise Cascade, a lumber and wood-products business. The company has no record or memory of this ever happening.

Idaho is a deep red state. About a thousand protesters came out to let Biden hear from them during his visit Monday. Biden, known for sharing personal memories that never really happened, was trying to ingratiate himself to locals by speaking of his friendship with Democrat Senator Frank Church, now deceased. He rambled off a jumbled mention of his fondness of kidding the late Senator Church, or something. It’s hard to tell what exactly he was trying to say.

“I used to tell Frank Church this, I got a — my first job offer, where I wanted — my wife, deceased wife and I wanted to move to Idaho because we — not a joke — it’s such a beautiful, beautiful state. And I interviewed for a job at Boise Cascade,” Biden said. He added: “And in the meantime there was a war going on. Anyway. But the whole point was that I used to always kid Frank.”

Holy moly. Biden name-checks Church while dragging in his first wife, the beauty of the state of Idaho, the Vietnam war, and a bogus job offer. It’s amazing how he keeps doing this. He knows he’ll be fact-checked on something so easy to verify, like a job offer. However, he may receive cover from his enablers in the media because Boise Cascade no longer has records from some past projects. Biden’s “first job offer” would have been more than 50 years ago.

But Boise Cascade spokeswoman Lisa Tschampl told The Post, “We have no record of President Biden’s application or of him having worked for the company. “ Tschampl said that “we checked our system internally and nothing has turned up.”

The Post was unable to locate any prior record of Biden mentioning the company — including in news clippings archived by the Nexis and Factiva databases. Biden’s 2007 memoir “Promises to Keep” does not mention the company or a desire to move to Idaho. It’s unclear where the Idaho application would fit in the president’s Delaware-centric legal and political career. Tschampl, the corporate spokeswoman, allowed that it’s possible Biden did seek employment with the company but that records were lost when the company dropped some of its past projects, such as concrete, plastics and textile divisions.

Biden is a life-long East coast guy. He has been a resident of Delaware since his childhood days. He graduated from law school at Syracuse University in 1968. He married his first wife, Neilia, in 1966 while in law school. Biden sought and received draft deferments and never served. By 1968 he was back in Delaware. His resume includes working as a law clerk and briefly as a public defender in Delaware after law school. He entered politics by joining the New Castle County Council in 1970. Biden wrote in his memoir, “Neilia and I still hadn’t settled on where we were going to live, so I hadn’t accepted a job.” There was no mention of debating on whether or not to move out of state and no mention of Idaho. As it turns out, his father got him a job. His father set up a meeting with a local judge who referred him to a lawyer and that is where Biden received a job offer. I assume that is the law clerk job mentioned above.

The Boise Cascade spokeswoman said, “We had a diverse portfolio in the 60s and early 70s… so my guess is any records have been purged or transferred for the businesses/projects we are no longer involved in. I would not want to speculate about what type of role he may have applied for in 1972. Today we are a wood products manufacturer and wholesale distributor of building materials.” She is generously not flat-out calling him a liar but gently saying she doesn’t know what kind of job he would have been offered. Why would a law school graduate apply for employment with a lumber company? Like most words out of Joe’s mouth, the story doesn’t make sense.

We know Biden has a long history of difficulty with the truth. He had to drop out of his first campaign for president in 1988 when he was exposed for plagiarizing a speech. He’s had a law school paper questioned as well as his academic record. He’s made himself out to be a better student than he actually was, as it turns out. His claims of being at the top of his law school class are a joke. He made up a story about being arrested in South Africa while trying to visit Nelson Mandela, even going so far as to say that Mandela later thanked him. Biden also makes up stories of his involvement in the civil rights movement in the 1960s to pander to black audiences. His last whopper before this one in Boise was delivered earlier this month. Biden claimed he visited the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh after the mass shooting there in October 2018. He did not. The White House had to clean that up and say it was a phone call in 2019 with the rabbi that Biden was referring to.

All of this points to Biden’s mental decline. He’s gone from resume padding to just making up stories that he may or may not think actually happened. He either intentionally lies or he’s delusional. Neither possibility is good.

About 1,000 protesters showed up to let Biden know how they feel about his vaccine mandate and other things. Biden is traveling to three western states on a two-day trip. Besides Boise, he will visit Denver and Sacramento. He used his concern for wildfires to justify a campaign trip. He will campaign with Gavin Newsom today in California.

