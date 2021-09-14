https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/14/does-it-involve-drones-bushes-clintons-and-obamas-to-be-honorary-co-chairs-of-effort-to-help-afghan-refugees/

Former President Barack Obama was in the news most recently for his huge 60th birthday party where hundreds gathered without masks in tents on his Martha’s Vineyard estate. As Twitchy reported, someone decided to celebrate Obama’s birthday on Twitter by noting that his biggest scandal was wearing a tan suit — and it wasn’t only conservatives who pounced on that take. There are plenty of liberals who consider Obama a warmonger right along with George W. Bush … droning weddings will earn you that reputation.

So it was anything but adulation when The Hill announced that the Bushes, Clintons, and Obamas were teaming up in an effort to help Afghan refugees.

Obamas, Bushes and Clintons joining new effort to help Afghan refugees https://t.co/pFliogD3U5 pic.twitter.com/IRHxZMM1Aj — The Hill (@thehill) September 14, 2021

By joining the effort, it means they’re serving as honorary co-chairs of something called Welcome.US, which aims to provide a “single point of entry” for Americans who want to help resettle Afghan refugees. So most of their effort will probably be putting out a press release.

Does it involve drones? — lawprofblawg (@lawprofblawg) September 14, 2021

Not that kind of help…. — Gʀᴇɢ.Oʀʏᴇʟ. (@Greg_Oryel) September 14, 2021

Ah yes the people responsible for this mess will be the ones cleaning it up — 𓆏 jimjam and his jams ☭ 𖤐 (@jimjampoop) September 14, 2021

Didn’t they create enough refugees already?

Are they asking people to sponsor a drone strike or something? — Grampa Caligula – Blasphemer to the stars! (@GrampaCaligula) September 14, 2021

They are taking them in???? — Now Ronald. (@Ronaldlimo2021) September 14, 2021

This is some performative BS. Let’s hope Clinton doesn’t help them like he “helped” Haiti. — Ganondorf used to be a bad dude (@ganonaintabaddy) September 14, 2021

You might want to keep the Clintons out of everything considering how Haiti turned out. — TheEmpressOfSage (@EmpressSage) September 14, 2021

I used to think there was a difference between them but all three are cut from the same cloth. — NeVeRMoRe (@Bird_or_Devil) September 14, 2021

All globalists. Birds of a feather. — Brawndo (@01001010b) September 14, 2021

Elitist scum. — Saint Twidder (@SaintTwidder) September 14, 2021

Children of the same foul spirit pic.twitter.com/Gf9Fy6oZR0 — Jeff ©️ (@KeepitGreat912) September 14, 2021

Making sure none of them end up living near them. — A WALKER (@HourTommy) September 14, 2021

Related:

CNN’s Jim Acosta has thoughts on the far-right’s race-baiting conspiracy theory that Afghan refugees might bring extremist viewpoints https://t.co/yYOZQ0jtaJ — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 4, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

