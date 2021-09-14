https://justthenews.com/nation/economy/dunkin-boston-opens-first-digital-only-non-contact-restaurant?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Dunkin’, the iconic U.S. coffee-and-donut shop chain formerly named Dunkin’ Donuts, has in Boston opened its first “digital-only” restaurant.

The restaurant, next to Boston Common, accepts orders only via a mobile app or at in-store kiosks. The orders are then made available to customers for contactless pickup in a designated area, according to local TV station CBSN-4.

The restaurant offers a “full menu of quality products fans know and love,” Dunkin said in a statement.

The Massachusetts-based chain says placing orders without employee interaction will create an “efficient, more convenient and frictionless experience” for customers. There is no dining room at the new store, which had its official opening Tuesday.

