Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez wore a dress adorned with the words “tax the rich” to the $30,000 per ticket Met Gala on Monday evening.

On Tuesday morning, an ethics complaint was filed against her for it by the government watchdog American Accountability Foundation (AAF).

The AAF said that Ocasio-Cortez violated House Ethics rules by accepting “an impermissible gift” of the highly coveted tickets.

“Specifically, we believe Representative Ocasio-Cortez has violated clause 5 of Rule XXV of the Rules of the House of Representatives (commonly known as the Gift Rule) by accepting admission to the Met Gala, an event whose per seat costs is reported to range from $35,000 to $50,000, without having a permissible exemption to allow the acceptance of the lavish gift,” American Accountability Foundation President Tom Jones wrote in the complaint.

“If Representative Occasio-Cortez has used campaign funds to pay for this ticket, she has also violated FEC prohibitions on campaign funds being used for entertainment purposes,” the complaint continued.

The white mermaid gown the congresswoman wore was created by Brother Vellies, whose hand bags alone cost over a grand.

Ocasio-Cortez also sells a $58 “Tax the Rich” hoodie in her merch shop.

A table at the Met Gala goes for $275,000.

