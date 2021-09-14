https://noqreport.com/2021/09/14/even-vindman-is-saying-gen-milley-has-to-go-after-chinese-phone-calls/
Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon
Gen. Mark Milley might have committed treason when he phoned China’s People’s Liberal Army General Li Zuocheng that he would give him a heads up if the US ever attacked the country. Milley was apparently so concerned that we would go to war with China in the waning days of the Trump administration. Katie wrote about it today. The Washington Post had the scoop: In a pair of secret phone calls, Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, assured his Chinese counterpart, Gen. Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army, that the United States would not strike, according to a new book by Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward and national political reporter Robert Costa.
One call took place on Oct. 30, 2020, four days before the election that unseated President Trump, and the other on Jan. 8, 2021.
“General Li, I want to assure you that the American government is stable and everything is going to be okay,” Milley told him. “We are not going to attack or conduct any kinetic operations against you.”
In the book’s account, Milley went so far as to pledge he would alert his counterpart in the […]
Read the whole story at townhall.com
Promo for Mike Lindell’s New Daily Show
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker