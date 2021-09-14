https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/14/facebook-appears-to-have-a-problem-with-conservative-singer-songwriter-john-ondrasiks-new-song-hitting-biden-admin-over-afghanistan/

Recently, “Five for Fighting’s” John Ondrasik unveiled his latest song, “Blood on My Hands,” which goes after the Biden administration for their colossal, deadly disaster in Afghanistan.

New Song – Blood on My Hands.https://t.co/fu8DfzHyaF — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) September 13, 2021

“There is a great tradition,” Five for Fighting’s @johnondrasik writes, “of artists speaking their minds and calling out their leaders for answers.” “Blood on My Hands”: John Ondrasik’s powerful indictment of Biden administration’s Afghanistan disgracehttps://t.co/FbnHNdHa5x pic.twitter.com/A3vF3RDMLm — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) September 14, 2021

Well, apparently Facebook doesn’t appreciate the great tradition. At least not when Democrats are the target:

Facebook rejected my ad boosting “Blood on my Hands” pic.twitter.com/d1aY27CeYN — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) September 14, 2021

We don’t know about the rest of you, but we’d very much like to know what Facebook found so noncompliant about Ondrasik’s ad.

So would Communist China. Funny how both want to control what their residents see and hear. — Brian Johnson (@jcrew4) September 14, 2021

