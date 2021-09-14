https://www.theepochtimes.com/factbox-boeings-latest-commercial-jet-market-forecast_3996947.html

PARIS—Here are the highlights of Boeing’s annual Commercial Market Outlook (2021-2040) released on Tuesday, compared with the two previous editions.

20-Year Forecast

Publication date: 2019 2020 2021

Traffic 4.6 percent 4.0 percent 4.0 percent

GDP 2.7 percent 2.5 percent 2.7 percent

Starting Fleet 25,830 25,900 25,900*

Deliveries 44,040 43,110 43,610

Regional 2,240 2,430 2,390

Single-aisle 32,420 32,270 32,660

Wide-body 8,340 7,480 7,670

Freighter 1,040 930 890

Closing Fleet 50,660 48,400 49,405

* 2019 starting fleet

10-Year Forecast

Publication date: 2019 2020 2021

Deliveries 20,550 18,350 19,330

