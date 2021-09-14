https://www.theepochtimes.com/factbox-boeings-latest-commercial-jet-market-forecast_3996947.html
PARIS—Here are the highlights of Boeing’s annual Commercial Market Outlook (2021-2040) released on Tuesday, compared with the two previous editions.
20-Year Forecast
Publication date: 2019 2020 2021
Traffic 4.6 percent 4.0 percent 4.0 percent
GDP 2.7 percent 2.5 percent 2.7 percent
Starting Fleet 25,830 25,900 25,900*
Deliveries 44,040 43,110 43,610
Regional 2,240 2,430 2,390
Single-aisle 32,420 32,270 32,660
Wide-body 8,340 7,480 7,670
Freighter 1,040 930 890
Closing Fleet 50,660 48,400 49,405
* 2019 starting fleet
10-Year Forecast
Publication date: 2019 2020 2021
Deliveries 20,550 18,350 19,330