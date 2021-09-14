https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fantastic-hit-from-sky-news/
NEW – “If you divide any society into two distinct classes of people you have abandoned liberty and democracy and replaced it with tyranny, fear and suspicion.” (Sky News Australia)pic.twitter.com/jAmeoWlftp
— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 13, 2021
