Google is evil. That’s the gist of pretty much everything that has come out of the gargantuan company for the last several years. They’ve been heading in this direction for over a decade, even removing their motto of “Don’t Be Evil” after forming their even bigger parent company, Alphabet, in 2015.

This evil manifests very heavily against the pro-life movement. Channels have been banned for promoting adoption over abortion. Stories about botched abortions resulting in the deaths of both mother and baby have been censored. Now, they’ve banned ads that promote Abortion Pill Reversal treatments, an important option that has been attributed with saving 2,500 babies to date.

According to Lila Rose from LiveAction:

“At the request of abortion activists, @Googlehas just BANNED all of @LiveAction‘s pro-life ads, including those promoting the Abortion Pill Reversal treatment, a resource that has saved 2500 children to date.”

BREAKING: At the request of abortion activists, @Google has just BANNED all of @LiveAction‘s pro-life ads, including those promoting the Abortion Pill Reversal treatment, a resource that has saved 2500 children to date. RT! pic.twitter.com/jfVuvy8Tkc — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) September 14, 2021

The now-banned Abortion Pill Reversal ads had been approved by @Google & running for over 4 months, spending over $170,000 & directing 100s of moms to the abortion pill reversal hotline Abortion activists knew the ads were making a difference, so they had Google shut them down pic.twitter.com/fhHBqEYEg6 — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) September 14, 2021

The Abortion Pill has killed at least 24 women & 3.7 million children The Abortion Pill Reversal has saved 2,500 mothers & children from the violence of abortion For more information about Abortion Pill Reversal, visit https://t.co/SRnv7cQ9T6 — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) September 14, 2021

They aren’t hiding their bias anymore: @Google’s censorship of critical pro-life information shows a blatant double standard & reckless disregard for human life & women’s health. Google must fairly apply its own policies & immediately restore pro-life ads. RT if you agree! — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) September 14, 2021

Conservatives and other pro-life advocates responded:

Nikki Haley: “Nearly half of Americans are pro-life but Big Tech continues to make it clear that their views are not welcome. No wonder people don’t trust them. Big Tech is out of control.”

Nearly half of Americans are pro-life but Big Tech continues to make it clear that their views are not welcome. No wonder people don’t trust them. Big Tech is out of control. https://t.co/GM2BU7yQra — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) September 14, 2021

Brittany Hughes: “The ‘my body, my choice’ crowd is only interested in ‘choice’ if the woman chooses abortion.”

The “my body, my choice” crowd is only interested in “choice” if the woman chooses abortion. https://t.co/VGBCxWFw0r — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) September 14, 2021

Kassy Dillon: “This. Is. Insane.”

Jack Posobiec: “Communism”

Sean Davis: “Google is evil.”

Church Militant: “Tech censorship continues”

Tech censorship continues https://t.co/4eFZr709rh — Church Militant (@Church_Militant) September 14, 2021

Don Huffines: “Big Tech is out of control.”

Big Tech is out of control. https://t.co/ZO9rjOT3qh — Don Huffines (@DonHuffines) September 14, 2021

Susan B Anthony List: “Google’s motto used to be ‘don’t be evil.’ Now they’re brazenly censoring free speech by banning pro-life Americans from advertising on their platform. What changed?”

Google’s motto used to be “don’t be evil.” Now they’re brazenly censoring free speech by banning pro-life Americans from advertising on their platform. What changed? https://t.co/mHDtiSPohu — Susan B. Anthony List (@SBAList) September 14, 2021

Steve Deace: “devils”

This is just another reason why it discourages me that so many “conservative” sites willingly get paid by Google to run their ads on their pages. The company is demonic. Pure evil. And yet many in conservative media take their cash.

