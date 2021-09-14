https://noqreport.com/2021/09/14/fascist-google-bans-abortion-pill-reversal-treatment-ads/

Google is evil. That’s the gist of pretty much everything that has come out of the gargantuan company for the last several years. They’ve been heading in this direction for over a decade, even removing their motto of “Don’t Be Evil” after forming their even bigger parent company, Alphabet, in 2015.

This evil manifests very heavily against the pro-life movement. Channels have been banned for promoting adoption over abortion. Stories about botched abortions resulting in the deaths of both mother and baby have been censored. Now, they’ve banned ads that promote Abortion Pill Reversal treatments, an important option that has been attributed with saving 2,500 babies to date.

According to Lila Rose from LiveAction:

“At the request of abortion activists, @Googlehas just BANNED all of @LiveAction‘s pro-life ads, including those promoting the Abortion Pill Reversal treatment, a resource that has saved 2500 children to date.”

BREAKING: At the request of abortion activists, @Google has just BANNED all of @LiveAction‘s pro-life ads, including those promoting the Abortion Pill Reversal treatment, a resource that has saved 2500 children to date. RT! pic.twitter.com/jfVuvy8Tkc — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) September 14, 2021

The now-banned Abortion Pill Reversal ads had been approved by @Google & running for over 4 months, spending over $170,000 & directing 100s of moms to the abortion pill reversal hotline Abortion activists knew the ads were making a difference, so they had Google shut them down pic.twitter.com/fhHBqEYEg6 — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) September 14, 2021

The Abortion Pill has killed at least 24 women & 3.7 million children The Abortion Pill Reversal has saved 2,500 mothers & children from the violence of abortion For more information about Abortion Pill Reversal, visit https://t.co/SRnv7cQ9T6 — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) September 14, 2021

They aren’t hiding their bias anymore: @Google’s censorship of critical pro-life information shows a blatant double standard & reckless disregard for human life & women’s health. Google must fairly apply its own policies & immediately restore pro-life ads. RT if you agree! — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) September 14, 2021

Conservatives and other pro-life advocates responded:

Nikki Haley: “Nearly half of Americans are pro-life but Big Tech continues to make it clear that their views are not welcome. No wonder people don’t trust them. Big Tech is out of control.”

Nearly half of Americans are pro-life but Big Tech continues to make it clear that their views are not welcome. No wonder people don’t trust them. Big Tech is out of control. https://t.co/GM2BU7yQra — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) September 14, 2021

Brittany Hughes: “The ‘my body, my choice’ crowd is only interested in ‘choice’ if the woman chooses abortion.”

The “my body, my choice” crowd is only interested in “choice” if the woman chooses abortion. https://t.co/VGBCxWFw0r — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) September 14, 2021

Kassy Dillon: “This. Is. Insane.”

Jack Posobiec: “Communism”

Sean Davis: “Google is evil.”

Church Militant: “Tech censorship continues”

Tech censorship continues https://t.co/4eFZr709rh — Church Militant (@Church_Militant) September 14, 2021

Don Huffines: “Big Tech is out of control.”

Big Tech is out of control. https://t.co/ZO9rjOT3qh — Don Huffines (@DonHuffines) September 14, 2021

Susan B Anthony List: “Google’s motto used to be ‘don’t be evil.’ Now they’re brazenly censoring free speech by banning pro-life Americans from advertising on their platform. What changed?”

Google’s motto used to be “don’t be evil.” Now they’re brazenly censoring free speech by banning pro-life Americans from advertising on their platform. What changed? https://t.co/mHDtiSPohu — Susan B. Anthony List (@SBAList) September 14, 2021

Steve Deace: “devils”

This is just another reason why it discourages me that so many “conservative” sites willingly get paid by Google to run their ads on their pages. The company is demonic. Pure evil. And yet many in conservative media take their cash.

Plandemic, Voter Fraud, Afghanistan: All Parts of The Great Reset

If you still consider “conspiracy theorist” to be a pejorative, you’re not paying enough attention.

What do Covid-19, 2020 (and beyond) election fraud, and our disastrous abandoning of American citizens in Afghanistan have to do with one another? They’re all parts of the globalist plan to usher in a new era of Neo-Marxism in a depopulated world. This is The Great Reset unfolding before our eyes, and the only way we can stop it (other than through constant prayer) is to stand together and spread the truth.

Covid-19’s attachment to The Great Reset is obvious, though we continue to post about it daily. Voter fraud is a bit less obvious but nonetheless easy to recognize when we understand that people like Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau, and Emmanuel Macron are pushing to “Build Back Better” under the precepts of Neo-Marxism.

The Afghanistan betrayal in August, 2021, is harder to associate with The Great Reset, but it’s definitely just as attached. We can see this is the unwillingness of the Biden regime to extend the deadline to withdraw despite American lives put clearly in harm’s way. We can see it in the needlessly abandoned military equipment that was conspicuously left intact; disabling a Black Hawk takes minutes but they were given to the Taliban in pristine working condition. Then, there’s the pallets of hundred dollar bills left for them. If you think all of this was just irresponsible governance, you probably think Barack Obama is out of politics, too.

Weakening America’s standing in the world and empowering the Chinese Communist Party and others to engage fully with our enemies in a globalist cabal are beneficial to the architects of The Great Reset, and both happened in one fell swoop in August.

These truths need to be spread. As a conservative network of news outlets, we are swimming upstream against the forces of mainstream media. We are getting canceled across the board by Big Tech. We will continue to spread the truth to millions, but we desperately need help to spread the truth to a wider range of people. This is where you come in.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.

Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.

Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:

MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).

Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Promo for Mike Lindell’s New Daily Show

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn





Promo for Mike Lindell’s New Daily Show

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction. With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object! JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

