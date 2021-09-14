http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ZdfasYlHhLE/

The 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art opened its latest exhibit on Monday evening, “Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion.”

With that said, one would think there’d be tons of homage and iconography dedicated to the history of American sportswear and fashion. Church hats, athletic uniforms, Marilyn Monroe, petticoats, and blue jeans embody the ethos of America. We didn’t see much of that, unfortunately.

Instead, there were lots of misses and some highs. Below, I break down the 13 best and worst dressed so that you don’t have to.

Best Dressed: Rihanna in Balenciaga Couture

I know what you’re all thinking, “What the actual hell are you thinking?!” Let me explain. Rihanna is one of, maybe the only, stars who lives and breathes as though she is a star. The showbiz flows deep with this girl. This is a woman who understands the assignment.

In this Balenciaga Couture robe eleganza, Rihanna mixes the best components of American streetwear with the elegance of American evening wear. The jewels, finger waves, beanie, and structural quality of this look are breathtaking. Down to the details with black lips and barely-there stilettos, this is an A+.

Worst Dressed: Cara Delevigne in Christian Dior

For a woman who got famous in the most old-fashioned way — with aristocratic last name and good looks — model Cara Delevigne sure does hate the ways of the world. I prefer Delevigne with her usual blonde hair, the brown is too severe for her fair skin.

I’d love this Christian Dior fencing uniform ensemble if it weren’t for the cringey “Peg the Patriarchy” typography emblazoned across the front of her chest. Perhaps Delevigne should have made a statement that would have actually pissed off some people. “TRUMP WON” would have gotten the job done!

Best Dressed: Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams in Chanel

Homages to fashion icons, particularly those who helped mold American fashion, were an underrated tool at this year’s Met Gala. Singer Pharrell Williams and his wife, Helen Lasichanh, nailed it in these matching cowboy leather combos by Chanel — serving as an homage not only to the Wild West but also to the daily wardrobe of the late Karl Lagerfeld.

Worst Dressed: Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga

I can’t decide if I’m more surprised that Kim Kardashian channeled the Taliban in this Balenciaga number or that she covered her body and face up for once. Maybe next year she’ll pull the ultimate shock by skipping out on a red carpet event.

For real, at the end of the day, this is a damn t-shirt and body-stocking.

Best Dressed: Joan Smalls in Ralph Lauren

Finally, some Americana for this Met Gala. Model Joan Smalls looked impeccable in this sequined ivory halterneck gown by Ralph Lauren, an American icon. Her Halle Berry hair, teardrop glittering earrings, and matching rings are all a gown this gorgeous needs.

Worst Dressed: Jennifer Lopez in Ralph Lauren

What is it about Jennifer Lopez that she always seems to be wanting to shout at us “I’M JENNIFER LOPEZ!” In this Ralph Lauren mess, she’s J.Lo on safari, hunting crocodiles, but also heading to the opening of a movie.

The hat, take it off. The leather choker, take it off. The silver metal neckless, take it off. The feathered shrug, throw it in the dumpster. The silver stripper heels, leave them at the club. In fact, there’s nothing redeemable about this look. Burn it all.

Best Dressed: Zoe Kravitz in Saint Laurent

There are not many women who can wear little-to-nothing without coming off vulgar. Zoe Kravitz, in this bejeweled Saint Laurent frock, pulls that nearly impossible trapeze act off. Her slender frame, of course, lends itself to such tasks.

The meticulous perfection of this gown is what makes it one of the best looks of the evening. If you zoom in closely, you will notice that inside each connecting diamond is that YSL logo. It’s wearing labels without being gauche.

Worst Dressed: Lupita Nyong’o in Versace

Why is anyone wearing a denim gown? It doesn’t matter if it’s Versace and Donatella tells you it’s fabulous because the denim used is the most preciously sourced denim on Earth. It’s ugly. Don’t.

As for Lupita Nyong’o, have fun getting that combed out at the end of the night.

Best Dressed: Gigi Hadid in Prada

Model Gigi Hadid caught my eye last night when she arrived with this deep red hair, almost channeling a Jessica Rabbit-type figure. Her Prada gown, with its jutting bustier, and black leather gloves paired with soft powder blue eyeshadow and a winged cat-eye has all the right elements. The encrusted pointed stilettos, alone, are a breathtaking sight.

I’d lose the necklace, but Hadid’s back-bending posing really makes up for it.

Worst Dressed: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in Brother Vellies

The Met Gala is the only evening of the year dedicated to fashion, so why was Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (R-NY) at this event anyway? And more, why was she wearing a dress made of Chick-fil-A wrapper, designed by Aurora James for Brother Vellies?

“Tax the rich” looks like “Eat mor chickin.” Speaking of, I’m getting Chik-fil-A for lunch.

Best Dressed: Sienna Miller in Gucci

Actress Sienna Miller in this Gucci look is the definition of glamour. When most others go for daring, weird, trend-setting, and crazy, it’s always refreshing to see someone bring good ‘ole glamour.

No doubt, this is an ensemble fit for the likes of Jean Harlow and Greta Garbo.

Worst Dressed: Timothée Chalamet in Haider Ackermann

I have a running joke that Timothée Chalamet believes he’s Tilda Swinton. In this Haider Ackermann ensemble, Swinton’s most favorite designer, I think it’s clear Chalamet is the one who believes he’s Swinton.

Why couldn’t Chalamet have worn the matching pants to his suit jacket? Why did he just have to ditch them for a pair of white sweatpants and converse? There’s a plague that’s gone on in Hollywood for decades now, the desire to be different for the sake of being different. Needless to say, that plague persists today.

Best Dressed: Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent

There’s something so old-school about sunglasses at night, and sunglasses with an evening gown. Model Hailey Bieber, the wife of Justin Bieber, in this slim Saint Laurent black velvet gown may be the chicest look of the night with its beaded, plunging neckline and tousled hair.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.

