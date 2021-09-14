http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Bb9j2Olw2XU/

Chief White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday told healthy people who are skeptical of getting vaccinated against the coronavirus that although the odds are in their favor, they still “have some responsibility as a member of society.”

Fauci, on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” questioned healthy people if they want to be part of a “severe outcome” as a result of not getting vaccinated or be a “part of the solution” by getting vaccinated.

“It is true that young, healthy people have less of a chance of getting severely involved in the sense of getting infected and have a severe outcome. There’s no doubt about that,” Fauci outlined. “But if you look across the country and you look at the hospitals, you see there are plenty of young people who get severely ill. We’ve had 650,000 deaths in the United States. So although the odds are in your favor, you are not completely exempt from getting seriously ill. That’s one component. The other component that, in many respects, is equally important is that it isn’t all about you. If you get infected, even if you don’t have any symptoms, it is likely that you will pass the virus on to someone else who might pass it on to someone else who might have a severe outcome, leading to hospitalization and even death. So you’ve got a look at it that you’re not in a vacuum. You’re part of society. And do you want to be part of the component that propagates the virus and propagates the outbreak? Or do you want to be part of the solution?”

“So … you should be worried about yourself because your health is important, as is the health of your family, but you are a part of society. And you do have some responsibility as a member of society,” he added.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

