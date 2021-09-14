https://thenationalpulse.com/news/nih-still-sending-millions-to-fund-ccp-research/

The U.S. National Institutes of Health has continued to funnel millions of U.S. taxpayer dollars to fund scientific research in conjunction with Communist China since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, including to military-controlled organizations, The National Pulse can reveal.

Over half of the grants sent since early 2020 came from Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) database reveals that 13 grants have been sent to the country which has stonewalled investigations into the origins of COVID-19. China has also undertaken a global propaganda campaign to blame the U.S. for the virus, while America continues to send cash.

China Medical University, Fudan University, Peking University, and China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention are among the organizations, all of which are controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, funded by various NIH agencies.

Of the 13 grants to China, seven are from Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Southern Medical University – which is controlled by the regime’s People’s Liberation Army and has close ties to the Wuhan Institute of Virology – also received two additional grants worth nearly $300,000 from Fauci.

In total over $4 million has been sent to studies counting their principal investigators as working in China for state-run scientific bodies in 2020 and 2021. Seven of the studies are still active at the time of publication.

