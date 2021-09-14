https://www.mediaite.com/news/cnbc-reuters-duped-by-fake-story-about-walmart-accepting-litecoin/

News outlets including CNBC and Reuters were duped on Monday by a fake press release announcing that Walmart was going to begin accepting a cryptocurrency for payment.

The brouhaha began with a sponsored Globe Newswire press release early in the day announcing that Walmart would begin accepting the digital currency known as Litecoin for transactions. The release was promoted by Litecoin News, a social-media handle verified on Twitter, and quickly spread to CNBC, where David Faber and Jim Cramer expressed confusion over the news.

“How do you pay at Walmart with Litecoin?” Faber asked, prompting Cramer to reply, “Look, I got to tell you — I just say, OK, can we just say that this is becoming farcical? I mean, does anyone go to Walmart and pay with Litecoin?

“Obviously, you’ve got to do it online,” Faber mused, furrowing his brow at the press release. “You’re not doing it in the store.”

Reuters subsequently picked the story up in print with a headline that said, “Walmart to accept Litecoin payments.” The publication later corrected its version of the story, though not before circulating the false headline on platforms including Twitter.

The price of Litecoin briefly surged from $175 to $235 on Monday afternoon before falling back to $180 after Walmart corrected the story.

Litecoin, the 14th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization with a value of just more than $12 billion, has faced allegations of price manipulation in the past, particularly when creator Charlie Lee announced in 2017 that he had sold all of his holdings. The announcement preceded a crash from $375 that December to about $30 a year later.

