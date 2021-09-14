https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/572115-florida-woman-faces-five-years-in-prison-for-threatening-to-kill-harris

A former Florida nurse is facing five years in prison after pleading guilty to threatening to kill Vice President Harris.

Niviane Petit Phelps, a mother of three, made multiple threats to Harris’s life just days after she and President BidenJoe BidenBiden stumps for Newsom on eve of recall: ‘The eyes of the nation are on California’ Biden looks to climate to sell economic agenda Family of American held hostage by Taliban urges administration to fire Afghanistan peace negotiator MORE were sworn into office. She created and sent several videos to her husband in prison in which she said she was paid to kill Harris and that the vice president’s “days are numbered.”

“Kamala Harris you are going to die. Your days are numbered already. Someone paid me $53,000 just to f— you up and I’m gonna take the, I’m gonna do the job, okay,” Phelps said at the time, according to the criminal complaint.

She was arrested in April after the complaint was filed against her. On Friday, Phelps pleaded guilty to six counts of making threats against the vice president, according to The Washington Post.

Her attorney, Scott Saul, told the Miami Herald on Friday that Phelps had not made any plans to follow through on her threats.

“[She] was just venting as she was going through a tumultuous time in her life,” he said, noting that Phelps’s threats were “limited to discussions with her incarcerated husband.”

He added that “it has been important for Ms. Phelps to demonstrate her acceptance of responsibility as she begins to atone for her aberrant actions.”

Phelps, who is Black, reportedly told investigators that her reason for making the threats was because she believed that Harris, who has an Indian mother and Jamaican father, was not actually Black. She also believed that Harris placed her hand over her purse instead of on the Bible during her swearing-in, which has been proven false.

According to court documents obtained by the Post, Phelps also applied for a concealed weapon permit.

She has since been fired from her nursing job within Jackson Health System, the Post reported.

She is reportedly set to be sentenced on Nov. 19

