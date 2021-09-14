https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/education/former-louisiana-gov-bobby-jindal-draws-parallels-between-higher?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal said that higher education institutions can draw lessons from the American healthcare system following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jindal made the remarks while appearing on the John Solomon Reports podcast for Just the News.

“Parents need to be demanding price and quality transparency, letting parents really see what they’re getting for their tuition for their learning,” Jindal said.

He outlined the ways universities should adapt to the changing times, much like the way the healthcare industry had to during the pandemic.

“If universities don’t do a better job serving their students and their employees and their constituents, I think you’re going to have a lot of institutions are closed or forcibly merged with others,” Jindal said.

Jindal is also advocating for transparency in the pricing structure utilized at colleges and universities across the U.S., as well as providing more options for students in regards to distance learning.

Jindal drew the connections also in a recent Op-Ed.

