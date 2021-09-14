https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/general-milley-is-a-traitor/

UPDATE FROM JACK POSOBIEC

This sounds like a possible Court Martial is in the works — “Several Pentagon officers present in General Milley’s secret meeting are willing to testify against him under oath, per Whitehouse official.”

Check the date on the Pelosi tweet — January 8th, the same day as Milley’s second call to China.

This is a lot closer to a coup than anything we saw on January 6th…

Even trump-hater Alexander Vindman called on Milley to resign…

This is Treason…

Joe Walsh supports Treason…

Original story is below.

SECRET PHONE CALLS TO CHINA TO UNDERMINE PRESIDENT TRUMP

SOURCE — WAPO

General Milley told China in a secret phone call that he would give advance warning if U.S. were planning an attack. “If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise.”

General Mark Milley secretly held Pentagon meetings to undermine President Trump because he believed he would use nuclear weapons in his final days in office.

In a pair of secret phone calls, Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, assured his Chinese counterpart, Gen. Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army, that the United States would not strike, according to a new book by Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward and national political reporter Robert Costa.

One call took place on Oct. 30, 2020 and the other on Jan. 8, 2021.

The first call was prompted by Milley’s review of intelligence suggesting the Chinese believed the United States was preparing to attack. That belief was based on tensions over military exercises in the South China Sea.

“General Li, I want to assure you that the American government is stable and everything is going to be okay,” Milley told him. “We are not going to attack or conduct any kinetic operations against you.”

CNN blames Trump not Milley…

One of the calls was intercepted…

