https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/general-milley-is-a-traitor/

BREAKING: Several Pentagon officers present in Milley’s secret meeting are willing to testify against him under oath, per WH official — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 14, 2021

UPDATE FROM JACK POSOBIEC

This sounds like a possible Court Martial is in the works — “Several Pentagon officers present in General Milley’s secret meeting are willing to testify against him under oath, per Whitehouse official.”

Check the date on the Pelosi tweet — January 8th, the same day as Milley’s second call to China.

Check the date https://t.co/38jsDz2xCH — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 14, 2021

This is a lot closer to a coup than anything we saw on January 6th…

For those paying attention at home, this is a lot closer to a coup than anything we saw on January 6th. https://t.co/eaFlI1jwHQ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 14, 2021

Even trump-hater Alexander Vindman called on Milley to resign…

If this is true GEN Milley must resign. He usurped civilian authority, broke Chain of Command, and violated the sacrosanct principle of civilian control over the military. It’s an extremely dangerous precedent. You can’t simply walk away from that. #dotherightthingintherightway https://t.co/izsMMCFPrz — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) September 14, 2021

This is Treason…

I know we’re supposed to be all worried about how crazy Trump was in this story but this, if true, is legit treason. pic.twitter.com/BmXmZlHPyX — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) September 14, 2021

Joe Walsh supports Treason…

Good. Thank you General Milley. https://t.co/jvltXxWQZZ — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) September 14, 2021

Original story is below.

Milley told China in secret phone call that he would give advance warning if U.S. was ever going to attack!!! “If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise.” https://t.co/bIYO1HFuVi — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) September 14, 2021

SECRET PHONE CALLS TO CHINA TO UNDERMINE PRESIDENT TRUMP

SOURCE — WAPO

General Milley told China in a secret phone call that he would give advance warning if U.S. were planning an attack. “If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise.”

General Mark Milley secretly held Pentagon meetings to undermine President Trump because he believed he would use nuclear weapons in his final days in office.

In a pair of secret phone calls, Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, assured his Chinese counterpart, Gen. Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army, that the United States would not strike, according to a new book by Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward and national political reporter Robert Costa.

One call took place on Oct. 30, 2020 and the other on Jan. 8, 2021.

The first call was prompted by Milley’s review of intelligence suggesting the Chinese believed the United States was preparing to attack. That belief was based on tensions over military exercises in the South China Sea.

“General Li, I want to assure you that the American government is stable and everything is going to be okay,” Milley told him. “We are not going to attack or conduct any kinetic operations against you.”

CNN blames Trump not Milley…

After Jan. 6, Gen. Mark Milley took secret action to limit Trump’s ability to order a nuclear strike, according to a book by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. https://t.co/ytPhOVNjna pic.twitter.com/24rZkyGx4m — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) September 14, 2021

One of the calls was intercepted…

BREAKING: At least one of Milley’s calls to China was intercepted by a partner nation targeting PRC leadership and resulted in a FVEY rocket of “WTF” to Meade and Bolling, per IC official — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 14, 2021

