https://noqreport.com/2021/09/14/google-as-the-orwellian-ministry-of-truth-tech-giant-admits-its-preventing-australians-from-seeing-certain-videos-that-veer-from-accepted-facts/

If visionary writer George Orwell, author of “1984,” which gives a dystopian vision of the future, were alive today, he would be amazed at how utterly correct many of his predictions were about all-powerful central governments.

Such as the existence of a “Ministry of Truth,” whereby bureaucrats decide what the public can and cannot know in terms of ‘established facts’ — namely, no truths are permitted that run afoul of the central government’s narratives, even if they’re false.

Take what’s happening in newly authoritarian Australia as an example.

According to reports, Google officials have admitted preventing Australians from seeing certain videos because the platform’s engineers have adjusted algorithms to prevent those videos from showing up in searches.

The NWO Report has more details:

Google algorithms are automatically selecting videos from news channels to be censored from Australian viewers that it deems offensive, inaccurate or dangerous, a media diversity inquiry has heard.

But the tech giant has defended the move, saying its parameters were set by global “trust and safety teams” based on the best evolving advice from governments, health authorities and community standards.

The admission was made during testimony by the Senate Environment and Communications References Committee into diversity in media chaired by Sen. Sarah Hanson-Young of the Australian Greens Party regarding a one-week ban of Sky News by Google-owned YouTube as well as the platform’s removal of 23 videos last year related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response to a question from Sen. Kim Carr, a Google representative admitted that the platform removed the videos after Google’s algorithms found the footage featuring Sky News commentators remarking about the virus to be in violation of policies against spreading misinformation — though Sky News is a legitimate news organization not prone to spreading lies or fake stories.

Google Australia and New Zealand public policy director Lucinda Longcroft told the legislative panel that fighting misinformation takes a whole-of-society approach, adding that her company takes its responsibilities in that realm seriously

“We are not an anything-goes platform,” Longcroft said.

But of course, unsaid in all of this is the fact that one person’s “misinformation” is another person’s ‘uncomfortable truth’ and when your government has become very dictatorial in the age of COVID, as Australia’s has, then any counterfactual information revealing your authoritarian policies to be misguided, inappropriate, unnecessary, and outright stupid must be blocked.

And apparently, Google is on board with doing the Aussie government’s bidding.

“The footage, the committee was told, was largely filmed prior to the availability of Covid-19 vaccinations and included medical experts and commentators questioning whether ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine could be a treatment for Covid-19,” NWO Report noted, adding that, “Longcroft said the videos were determined to be misinformation by artificial intelligence software and no personal complaint had been made to the platform.”

She went on to say that Google has 12,000 members on its trust and safety teams, but none of them are qualified medical experts — they just know what information the platform and its government clients want blocked.

The platform says that its guidelines were created after consulting with “experts in that area,” but many of the “experts” are politicized hacks like Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head immunologist in the U.S. who is all-in for vaccines and refuses to entertain any other treatments — despite the fact that the available vaccines are nowhere close to the efficacy of 85-95 percent they were made out to be and despite the fact that vaccinated people are now getting COVID.

One of the best defenses against the virus is the natural immunity built up after someone actually contracts the disease and then recovers from it. That’s been true of viruses since the advent of humans, but now, suddenly, Fauci and other “experts” aren’t pushing “herd immunity” for COVID — just vaccines.

As for YouTube, the platform has already taken down some 5,000 videos related to the pandemic with Australian IP addresses, which means that the platform has also taken them down from other countries’ addresses too.

Sources include:

Plandemic, Voter Fraud, Afghanistan: All Parts of The Great Reset

If you still consider “conspiracy theorist” to be a pejorative, you’re not paying enough attention.

What do Covid-19, 2020 (and beyond) election fraud, and our disastrous abandoning of American citizens in Afghanistan have to do with one another? They’re all parts of the globalist plan to usher in a new era of Neo-Marxism in a depopulated world. This is The Great Reset unfolding before our eyes, and the only way we can stop it (other than through constant prayer) is to stand together and spread the truth.

Covid-19’s attachment to The Great Reset is obvious, though we continue to post about it daily. Voter fraud is a bit less obvious but nonetheless easy to recognize when we understand that people like Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau, and Emmanuel Macron are pushing to “Build Back Better” under the precepts of Neo-Marxism.

The Afghanistan betrayal in August, 2021, is harder to associate with The Great Reset, but it’s definitely just as attached. We can see this is the unwillingness of the Biden regime to extend the deadline to withdraw despite American lives put clearly in harm’s way. We can see it in the needlessly abandoned military equipment that was conspicuously left intact; disabling a Black Hawk takes minutes but they were given to the Taliban in pristine working condition. Then, there’s the pallets of hundred dollar bills left for them. If you think all of this was just irresponsible governance, you probably think Barack Obama is out of politics, too.

Weakening America’s standing in the world and empowering the Chinese Communist Party and others to engage fully with our enemies in a globalist cabal are beneficial to the architects of The Great Reset, and both happened in one fell swoop in August.

These truths need to be spread. As a conservative network of news outlets, we are swimming upstream against the forces of mainstream media. We are getting canceled across the board by Big Tech. We will continue to spread the truth to millions, but we desperately need help to spread the truth to a wider range of people. This is where you come in.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.

Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.

Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:

MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).

Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Promo for Mike Lindell’s New Daily Show

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn





Promo for Mike Lindell’s New Daily Show

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction. With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object! JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

