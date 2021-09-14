https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/61409cd0bbafd42ff58b4a90
A farmer couple was brutally tortured for four hours in the latest horrific farm attack in South Africa, IOL reports. The attack took place on the night of September 8, at 8 pm local time, in Kortfon…
Americans are waking up to the truth that President Trump won the 2020 Election. As Joe Biden continues to fail and destroy America, Americans are seeing the light. Fans at a Boise State football ga…
German police are investigating the source of a balloon that caused a massive blackout in and around the eastern city of Dresden…
Consumer prices rose again in August, albeit at a slower pace than earlier in the summer. The Consumer Price Index rose 5.3 percent compared with a year | Economy…
Hurricane Nicholas slammed the Houston area with winds of up to 75 miles an hour Tuesday morning before being downgraded to a tropical storm. The system’s heavy rain and storm surge made roads nearly …