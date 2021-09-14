https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/14/gop-sen-rand-paul-lets-antony-blinken-have-it-for-dancing-around-whether-us-drone-strike-killed-aid-worker-or-isis-k-member-in-afghanistan-video/

In a sane world, Secretary of State Antony Blinken would have been fired a long time ago. Better yet, he never would’ve been hired in the first place.

But the world we live in is not a sane one. And that means that to this day, Antony Blinken is in a position of authority with regard to American foreign policy, which includes our policy with regard to Afghanistan.

Keep that in mind when you see what he told GOP Sen. Rand Paul today:

“I don’t know” Blinken says when asked by @SenRandPaul if drone strike was an aide worker or a terrorist — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 14, 2021

Come again?

Blinken tells Rand Paul that he doesn’t know if the U.S. droned an ISIS-K member or an aid worker. — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) September 14, 2021

Watch:

Sen. @RandPaul: “The guy the Biden administration droned: was he an aid worker or an ISIS-K operative?” Sec. Blinken: “I don’t know because we’re reviewing it.” Sen. Paul: “You’d think you’d kind of know before you off somebody with a predator drone.” pic.twitter.com/kGWSuTySho — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 14, 2021

Wow.

Tell me you don’t want @RandPaul on your team. The dude is not afraid to ask hard questions. https://t.co/wrkLvlWod8 — 🥃☠️Emersen”Freedom is everything🙌🏼🇺🇸” Lee☠️🥃 (@EmersenLee) September 14, 2021

Per usual, @RandPaul hits it right on the head. https://t.co/ZosvnD3sRE — Ashton Willcox (@AshtonJWillcox) September 14, 2021

Antony Blinken gave Sen. Paul all the ammo necessary to thoroughly dropkick him. Blinken’s repeated “I don’t know” responses do not inspire any confidence whatsoever in this administration’s competence when it comes to Afghanistan — or anything else, for that matter. Either Blinken really doesn’t know the answer to Paul’s question, or he knows and is lying.

Then he lied. He absolutely knows. The only important question is why won’t he say? — Craig Willoughby (@CraigWillough12) September 14, 2021

That’s a lie. He knows — RW (@rwlawoffice) September 14, 2021

Oh, he knows. — JenniferW (@JenWoodruff79) September 14, 2021

Whether or not Blinken is being honest with Sen. Paul, one thing is for sure: the Biden administration has done nothing to earn our trust, but plenty to earn our mistrust.

Listening now. Unbelievable… — HereToWatchTheStorm 🗣🇺🇸 (@HereToWatchThe1) September 14, 2021

It’s bad. And uncomfortably reminiscent of another disgraced Democratic Secretary of State’s remarks.

“what difference, at this point, does it make?” https://t.co/UrZCdNZ8u7 — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) September 14, 2021

It makes a big difference to the Afghans. And to us.

Hi @SecBlinken: Two weeks ago, your administration fired a missile from a drone and extinguished the lives of 12 Afghan people. Were any of them actually ISIS terrorists, as you claimed?@SecBlinken: 🤷‍♂️#AmericaIsBack #WhyDoTheyHateUS? https://t.co/Xmex1XpIVE — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 14, 2021

