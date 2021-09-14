https://hannity.com/media-room/gross-incompetence-blinken-says-he-doesnt-know-if-drone-strike-killed-terrorist-or-aid-worker/

Secretary of State Antony Blinken was grilled by Sen. Rand Paul at the US Capitol Tuesday over recent claims the Biden administration directed a drone-strike against an aid worker in Afghanistan.

“The guy the Biden administration droned, was he an aid worker or an ISIS-K operative?” asked Sen. Paul.

“The administration is reviewing that strike, and I’m sure that a full assessment will be forthcoming,” said Blinken. “I don’t know because we’re reviewing it.”

“You’d think you’d kinda know before you off somebody with a predator drone whether he’s an aid worker or he’s in ISIS,” fired-back the Republican.

Secretary Blinken says “I don’t know” to Senator @RandPaul’s question about whether Biden droned an aid worker or an ISIS-K terrorist. pic.twitter.com/Bd0NN5IDpI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 14, 2021

Blinken also refused to comment this week on why the Biden administration won’t destroy high-profile US equipment in Afghanistan, telling lawmakers to ask the Department of Defense.

“Heavy equipment, the tanks, the helicopters, all this is GPS tracked. We can identify this. Why did we not destroy it, or don’t destroy it now?” asked one lawmaker.

“I know my colleagues from the Defense Department will have an opportunity to speak to Congress, they’re the experts on this,” deflected Blinken.

“We know the location of this equipment, are we going to destroy it or not?” pressed the legislator.

“Much of this equipment is either inoperable or will soon be inoperable because they can’t be maintained,” claimed the Secretary of State.

Watch Blinken’s comments above.



