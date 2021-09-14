https://magainstitute.com/hawaii-is-now-a-dictatorship/

Governor David Ige is unaccountable. He is not a medical doctor but he is making personal health decisions for you and your family. When your doctor tells you not to be vaccinated or have a covid test as a recent covid survivor, the governor denies you access to state facilities unless you comply with his dictates. Today he is extending this to libraries, obviously because the last thing he wants is for your children to study history. He prefers a blank slate upon which he can write anything he desires.

His emergency powers under the Hawaii State Constitution and Hawaii Revised Statutes allowed him only 60 days but he is still pretending that he can use that statute a year-and-a-half later. The anemic state legislature is being bypassed. Early last year, the governor suspended the right of the four county mayors to issue their own emergency orders and since then he must approve them.

As of right now, David Ige can do anything and everything he wants and there is nobody in the State of Hawaii in a position of authority with intestinal fortitude, not to mention legal knowledge or common sense, to prevent his abuse of power. He makes unilateral decisions. How he reaches those decisions, nobody knows. In fact, all those who should know don’t know or don’t care to find out. Or else, they do know but they’re part of the cover-up.

Even the oppressed people of California have a myriad of rights that we here in Hawaii are consistently denied. There is no provision in our state constitution to recall the governor. The weak Democrat legislature would never even consider impeaching him.

How far are the people of Hawaii going to let this go? As of today, the Honolulu mayor has issued an executive order approved by the governor which denies you access to restaurants, gyms and other covered businesses despite your doctor’s advice. You either follow the medical experts or you abide by an unconstitutional vaccine passport demanding that you do something potentially harmful to your own health. You pay for your medical plan with HMSA or Kaiser or whichever provider. But, politician Ige believes he knows more than every personal physician in Hawaii.

When you see the results of the California recall election tomorrow, just remember how disenfranchised you are here in Hawaii. We all watch the side show going on in California to recall Governor Newsom and possibly replace him with Larry Elder. But for us it might as well be a scripted television drama. Such events will never unfold here in these islands. Nobody in the country knows or cares what’s going on here. Tourists come here and have their vacations. If they’re willing to abide by the hassles of this oppressive government. But they don’t care what happens to people who live here. Neither does anybody on the mainland. Except maybe your friends or children who fled Hawaii.

Government is not your savior or your protector. Ronald Reagan once said that the most terrifying nine words in the English language are “I’m from the government and I’m here to help”. Well, here in Hawaii the government isn’t just here to help. They are here to take over your role as head of family. You don’t have to decide anything for yourself. They’ll tell you where you can go and where you can’t go. They’ll dictate where you can eat and not eat. They’ll tell you if your kids can go to the library or whether society might instantly perish if they were to set foot into a library unvaccinated.

How long are you going to put up with this, Hawaii? Where is that line in the sand? Instead of ridiculing protesters outside the state capitol or city hall, your attention needs to be directed at the folks inside those buildings. What would they have to do for you to finally say that they went too far?

I chose Hawaii as home 43 years ago and came back after a few years away on the job because I missed the tolerant and laid-back lifestyle here. But, those things don’t exist anymore. This is the most oppressive government I have ever lived under in my entire 72 years on Earth. The fact that it is happening here in Hawaii makes it all that much more distressing.

Who do these people think they are? What do they think gives them the right to micromanage our lives and overrule every decision we make? I start with the governor and the mayor. But I include in that all the sycophants in their administrations who just want to protect their own okole rather than taking a stand.

If you think they have some kind of inside knowledge that you don’t possess that makes them better prepared to protect your health, you’re wrong. They are just winging it. Ask yourself where Hawaii was a year-and-a-half ago. Think about what local government has done since then. Consider where we are now. In your humble estimation, have they kept you safe and are things better now than they were then? Heck no, everything is exponentially worse.

Just a couple months ago, they assured us that when 70% of us get vaccinated, it would be safe to drop all restrictions. Now they demand that everyone be vaccinated to participate in society. Do you see anything scientific in that? This is nothing more than a raw power play.

Albert Einstein said that insanity is trying the same thing over and over again and expecting to get different results. That’s why he never ran for political office in Hawaii.

