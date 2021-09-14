https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/14/hello-9-1-1-wed-like-to-report-a-murder-eric-swalwells-attempt-at-making-rep-jim-banks-look-like-a-sexist-creeper-over-aocs-dress-backfires/

You know Eric Swalwell is having a not-so-great day when we get to write about the dolt TWICE.

As Twitchy readers know, AOC really stepped in it with the ‘Tax the Rich’ dress she wore at the Met Gala where people spent $30k per ticket and walked around maskless while the help (aka the little people) had to mask up. For whatever reason, Fart-swell decided to jump into the fray and white knight for the Socialist Democratic Darling.

3 tweets about @AOC’s dress? Do you need a restraining order? https://t.co/yliz6sA3O9 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 14, 2021

Not everyone is a creepsh*t who bangs Chinese spies, Eric.

Jim’s response was PERFECTION:

Sorry Eric, only one of us has a thing for communist women. https://t.co/fu7w3stnJp — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) September 14, 2021

Annnnnnd we’re dead.

Very dead.

So dead in fact that we died, came back to life, and died again.

LOL!!!

🏆 — Amy RedLivinginBlue (@aehemeter) September 14, 2021

Hello, 911? I’d like to report a murder… — 🃏 Hunter Biden’s Computer Repairman (@OverpaidA) September 14, 2021

Seriously.

Ohhhh 😮🤣 — JS (@jen87nc) September 14, 2021

Damnnnnnnnn — StixOButter (@StixOButter) September 14, 2021

Boom! — Jen Thomas (@smudgymonkey) September 14, 2021

Perfect response. 👍 — Christopher Walk (@cm1972walk) September 14, 2021

It was pretty damn good.

***

