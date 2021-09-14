https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2021/09/14/insanity-wrap-half-of-americans-call-jan-6-suspects-political-prisoners-n1478586

Welcome to Insanity Wrap, your daily dose of the best of the worst. Political prisoners — in America! — is today’s big crazy.

Plus:

Introducing “genderfae” and “generfloret” because we’re cruel like that

“Alexandria Ocasio Cortez wore a ‘tax the rich’ dress *to a tax shelter*”

See the truly dark side of white supremacy

Before we get to today’s big story, here’s a short video to make you lose whatever little faith you might still have in humanity.

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

Nothing in this video makes sense pic.twitter.com/L7ZCHYIBdz — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) September 10, 2021

Apparently we’re supposed to understand the minute differences between “genderfae” and “generfloret” but first we’re going to have to believe that they’re real.

They aren’t.

#ProTip: Have fun, get out there, be yourself, and do your thing — but neither your fleeting proclivities nor unhinged mood swings are genders.

Welcome to the USSA

AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Paul Bedard has the numbers:

According to the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, 49% said that those jailed for violence and other charges are being held as “political prisoners.” Some 30% “strongly” agree. Just 42% disagree, said the survey. Notably, 45% of Democrats agree that the more than 500 arrested are political prisoners. Rasmussen also found more agree that the FBI’s Jan. 6 dragnet is targeting “patriots.”

Well.

It certainly doesn’t look to Insanity Wrap like that fake “insurrection” narrative carries much weight with the American public.

But there is something very scary and very real going on.

The term “political prisoners” used to be something of an unfunny joke in this country, applied by the Left to some justly convicted killer and/or terrorist.

Insanity Wrap is thinking now of Mumia Abu-Jamal, celebrated by the Left precisely because he’s a cop killer who said all the right things and joined all the right fringe groups before murdering — in the first degree — Philadelphia police officer Daniel Faulkner..

Abu-Jamal is not a political prisoner. He’s a killer doing life. Period.

The flip side is what happened on and after January 6, 2021.

There were two events that day. One was a peaceful protest by a great number of people outside the Capitol. The other was a riot, at least partly instigated by the FBI, by a small number of loons, well-meaning fools, and hangers-on inside the Capitol.

The only person killed on January 6 was an unarmed woman, Ashli Babbitt, shot dead by a police officer who was allowed to skate.

Many arrests were made. Many people still languish in jail awaiting trial, some in solitary confinement.

Not one has been charged with insurrection or anything like it.

Yet they languish still. It’s not at all far-fetched to conclude that they are being held for political reasons, to add some small luster to the tarnish “insurrection” narrative.

So the term “political prisoner” has taken on a very real meaning for tens of millions of Americans.

We’ve reached a point where it’s also not at all far-fetched to conclude that if it can happen to them, it can happen to us.

To anyone. For almost any reason.

That’s a very dangerous place for a supposedly liberty-based constitutional republic to be, and the Left brought us here.

Recommended: Dems are Worried. Very Worried.

Your Weekly Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

The essence of the Met Gala is that ultra-rich people pay huge sums to meet and be photographed with celebrities … and then deduct their night out from their taxes. Why has no one pointed out that Alexandria Ocasio Cortez wore a “tax the rich” dress *to a tax shelter*? — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) September 14, 2021

To be fair, AOC is an idiot.

She’s also a successful, scheming mediocrity, just like Presidentish Joe Biden, but still an idiot.

Just like Presidentish Joe Biden.

SMDH

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Insanity Wrap has no idea what will happen in California’s recall election but we are certain that Larry Elder will emerge stronger and Gavin Newsom weaker.

Because there’s just no way that a riotously funny, flop-sweat-desperate attack like this one could lead to anything else:

Los Angeles Times columnist Jean Guerrero trashed Elder as a “white supremacist” on Brian Stelter’s poorly-rated CNN show. “He has been able to reach the minority of voters in California who embrace his white supremacist worldview,” Guerrero said. She added: “And, you know, he’s co-opted this line by my co-columnist from the headline, you know, calling him the ‘black face of white supremacy,’ but he refuses to engage with the actual substance of our reporting.”

The only people who believe Guerrero’s nonsense are the people who will believe anything.

The only question is whether that’s enough Californians to keep Newsom in office, and Insanity Wrap fears it probably is.

The Craziest Person in the World (This Week)

it’s my first day in San Francisco, and I’ve already passed multiple cars with signs like this and spoke to a few locals about their own break-ins insane pic.twitter.com/yncN67UT5o — Alice Vaughn (@RationalBlonde) September 12, 2021

You’d have to be the craziest person in the world to own a car in San Francisco.

Or anything else there, really.

Your Weekly Dose of Mandated Unity

During the protest against the vaccine mandate in New York City, protesters chanted “F*ck Joe Biden”. pic.twitter.com/rRpB4uqeyS — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) September 13, 2021

You know what? Insanity Wrap finally found a protest movement we can really get behind.

Biden’s ’70s Show

AP Photo/Barry Thumma, File

Same:

John Catsimatidis believes that inflation at the gas pump and in the grocery aisle isn’t going away anytime soon. Catsimatidis argued higher transportation costs will be around “forever.” “Crude oil is $70 a barrel,” he said. “Do you think the Saudis, the Russians are going to accept less than $70 a barrel? It’s not going to happen.”

Insanity Wrap is old enough to remember when we had an Administration that wasn’t putting the squeeze on American energy producers and the price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil, the U.S. benchmark, averaged $57 per barrel.

And that was the average price in 2019, before the COVID lockdowns brought it down even lower. But it isn’t fair to compare a year of nice growth like 2019 with a year of forced recession like 2020.

But it is fair to compare Trump’s policies to Biden’s, and Biden’s suck.

One More Thing…

Insanity Wrap apologizes for nothing.

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back next week for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.

