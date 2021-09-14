https://noqreport.com/2021/09/14/intelligence-experts-al-qaeda-could-re-form-in-afghanistan-in-one-to-two-years/

KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images A report presented at Tuesday’s National Security Summit suggests that Al Qaeda could rebuild in Afghanistan within “one to two years” and the members of the international terrorist organization are already returning to the country, now fully under the control of the historically terror-friendly Taliban.

Director of National Intelligence, Lt. Gen. Scott D. Berrier, told the summit Tuesday that Al Qaeda is still active and ready to rebuild, and it is likely that their target remains the United States.

“The current assessment probably conservatively is one to two years for al Qaeda to build some capability to at least threaten the homeland,” Berrier said.

“Officials say that members of the terrorist group have already started to return to the country amid the Taliban takeover, speeding the timeline for which the group could begin to pose a renewed threat,” Fox News noted.

“The new timeline is not a drastic shift, but reflects the reality that the Taliban have a limited ability to control the borders of Afghanistan,” the New York Times added . “While the Taliban have long fought the Islamic State affiliate, they are established allies of Al Qaeda. Though the Taliban pledged in the February 2020 peace […]