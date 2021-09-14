https://nationalfile.com/israeli-study-fully-vaxxed-are-27-times-more-likely-to-get-covid-compared-to-people-with-natural-immunity/

A new study out of Israel, pending peer review, has found that “fully vaccinated” people are 27 times more likely to get infected with COVID-19, develop symptoms, and 8 times more likely to experience hospitalization than unvaccinated people with natural immunity.

A new study from Israel, one of the most vaccinated countries in the world, claims that “fully vaccinated” people are significantly more likely to get infected with COVID-19 and develop symptoms requiring hospitalization than those who are unvaccinated and have the natural immunity that comes from catching the virus and recovering.

The study, Comparing SARS-CoV-2 natural immunity to vaccine-induced immunity: reinfections versus breakthrough infections, examined medical records of tens of thousands of people between the dates of June 1 and August 14 and is currently the largest real-world observational study to date on coronavirus immunity with respects to both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

The study found that “fully vaccinated” people are 27 times more likely to be infected and develop COVID-19 symptoms than unvaccinated people with natural immunity. The study also found that “fully vaccinated” people are 8 times more likely to be hospitalized from a “breakthrough” infection.

“It’s a textbook example of how natural immunity is really better than vaccination,” said Charlotte Thålin, a physician and immunology researcher at Danderyd Hospital and the Karolinska Institute. “To my knowledge, it’s the first time [this] has really been shown in the context of COVID-19.” (READ MORE: CDC Director Admits Those Who Were ‘Vaccinated Early’ At ‘Increased Risk Of SEVERE Disease,’ Vaccine Effectiveness Is ‘Waning’)

As National File previously reported, the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the US appears to be nearly twice as deadly as the second wave, which occurred months before hundreds of millions of people received vaccinations for coronavirus. According to data from the CDC, US coronavirus death rates in the first ten days September 2021 are nearly twice as high as they were during the first ten days of September 2020.

While the Biden administration and international health authorities insist that the current outbreak of coronavirus is a “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” studies are indicating that vaccinated people are dying from COVID at a higher rate than unvaccinated people as mainstream news outlets scramble to justify them. “At first glance, this may seem alarming, but it is exactly as would be expected,” reported The Conversation.

Thus far, it appears the “safe and effective” vaccinations for COVID-19 do not prevent vaccinated people from contracting COVID-19 or spreading it to others, but that has not stopped the Biden administration from instituting unprecedented federal vaccine mandates in moves that many constitutional experts have said are “in open defiance of the Constitution.” (READ MORE: Fully Vaccinated Carry 251 Times The Normal Viral Load Of COVID-19, May Be Super Spreaders – Study)

The Israeli study, combined with other increasingly surfacing evidence, may raise questions about why the US government is imposing forced vaccinations on Americans working for large companies despite evidence indicating that vaccinated individuals are overwhelmingly more likely to catch, spread, and be hospitalized by COVID-19.

