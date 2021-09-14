https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/14/its-not-a-joke-president-biden-tells-californians-they-can-either-keep-gavin-newsom-or-get-donald-trump/
As Twitchy reported, President Joe Biden flew into California Monday to campaign for Gov. Gavin Newsom, who faces a recall vote Tuesday. Biden didn’t seem at all sure what to do with his mask as Newsom met him at the airport, fiddling with it a little as Newsom approached and then giving up and giving Newsom a handshake instead. Remember when elbow-bumps were going to replace the handshake?
Biden spoke at a rally for Newsom, telling Californians that they could either vote to keep Newsom as governor or get Donald Trump. “It’s not a joke,” he said.
BIDEN: “I’m going to make this as simple as I can. You either keep Gavin Newsom as your governor or you’ll get Donald Trump. It’s not a joke.” pic.twitter.com/u1xmQHesAK
Strange how he keeps saying “it’s not a joke” when no one is laughing.
— Mathew (@Malky311) September 14, 2021
That’s one of his “folksy” phrases he falls back on, like “C’mon, man.”
When he says “It’s not a joke”, it’s definitely bullshit. It’s usually bullshit when he says things, but if he says that it’s not a joke or he’s not joking, it’s 100% fertilizer.
— The American Guy 🇺🇸 (@YankReb69) September 14, 2021
We’re guessing Newsom’s going to hang on by a thread, because 2021 is just that awful.
The pause after Biden says “who doesn’t believe in choice…” was everything. For a moment there he recognized his own hypocrisy.
— Angry Carrot (@AngryCarrot12) September 14, 2021
