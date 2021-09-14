https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/14/its-not-a-joke-president-biden-tells-californians-they-can-either-keep-gavin-newsom-or-get-donald-trump/

As Twitchy reported, President Joe Biden flew into California Monday to campaign for Gov. Gavin Newsom, who faces a recall vote Tuesday. Biden didn’t seem at all sure what to do with his mask as Newsom met him at the airport, fiddling with it a little as Newsom approached and then giving up and giving Newsom a handshake instead. Remember when elbow-bumps were going to replace the handshake?

Biden spoke at a rally for Newsom, telling Californians that they could either vote to keep Newsom as governor or get Donald Trump. “It’s not a joke,” he said.

That’s one of his “folksy” phrases he falls back on, like “C’mon, man.”

We’re guessing Newsom’s going to hang on by a thread, because 2021 is just that awful.

