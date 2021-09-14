https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ivermectin-rumor-from-australia/

Make this viral. They are using Ivermectin on the Vaxxed in Australian hospitals to make it appear like the jab works. For the unvaxxed, they put them on a ventilator and let them suffer. The entire medical system is corrupt to the core. pic.twitter.com/nLYXglmVQx — VivaVoce (@VivaVoce20) September 13, 2021

We have no way of verifying this information.

CFP Nation in Australia can work on sourcing this.

Ivermectin banned in Australia…

Dr. Leana Wen cites a discredited paper to smear Ivermectin…

Insane disinformation propagated by Dr. Leana Wen on national TV. Her and other agencies actions are leading to increasing deaths – she and they are literally citing a FRAUDULENT paper to support their lies as proven in this review https://t.co/PUCPGqTIk2 pic.twitter.com/oKMA37X7e9 — Pierre Kory, MD MPA (@PierreKory) September 11, 2021

Dr. Robert Malone — Ivermectin worked for me personally