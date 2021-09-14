https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ivermectin-rumor-from-australia/

Posted by Kane on September 14, 2021 3:01 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

We have no way of verifying this information.

CFP Nation in Australia can work on sourcing this.

Ivermectin banned in Australia…

Dr. Leana Wen cites a discredited paper to smear Ivermectin…

Dr. Robert Malone — Ivermectin worked for me personally

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...