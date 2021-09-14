http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/b0M-lDj2l7k/

President Joe Biden claimed Tuesday there was overall positive support for coronavirus vaccine mandates — and that Americans opposing them were a “small percentage.”

The president spoke about vaccine mandates after he returned to the White House on Tuesday evening from his campaign trip to the West Coast to support California Gov. Gavin Newsom, currently in a fight against a recall election.

Biden noted that although the election results were still coming in, he felt that it was a sign that Americans supported his controversial mandates announced last week for businesses over 100 employees to require their workers to get vaccinated.

“There’s a positive support for mandates – by and large,” Biden said to reporters after he exited Marine One. “There’s always going to be a small percentage that say no.”

According to exit polls in the state released Tuesday night, independent voters were split 50-50 on Newsom’s recall, as Democrats rallied with 94 percent choosing not to recall the governor.

Eighty-five percent of voters who believed that vaccines were a personal choice voted to recall Newsom, while 83 percent of voters who voted against his recall said vaccines were a public health responsibility.

An overwhelming number of Democrats who voted against the recall election appeared to support Newsom’s draconian coronavirus restrictions.

Of the 18 percent of total voters who felt that Newsom’s coronavirus policies were not strict enough, 82 percent voted not to recall him. Of the 45 percent who felt his coronavirus polices were “about right,” 86 percent voted not to recall him. An overwhelmingly majority (92 percent) of voters who felt his coronavirus policies were too strict voted to recall him.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

