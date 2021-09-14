https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-09-14-joe-biden-war-criminal-murdered-seven-family-members-change-headlines.html

Shortly after an ISIS-K suicide bomber attacks Abbey Gate outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, just days ahead of the Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline, killing 13 U.S. military personnel, ‘General’ Joe Biden okayed a drone strike on a suspected terrorist operative in the capital city.

Because U.S. weaponry is lethal and precise, the target was obliterated. But because our intelligence isn’t so great on many occasions, it turns out that the man who was killed was actually an ally of the United States and an employee for a U.S. contractor.

But that targeted ‘suspect’ wasn’t the only casualty: In addition to him, six of his family members, including two small children, along with three others, were murdered as well, his vehicle and their dwelling decimated by a drone-fired missile.

According to U.S. ‘intelligence,’ the suspect was deemed, well, suspicious, because he was putting containers into his vehicle. It turns out they were containers of water, not explosives, as The New York Times actually reported, accurately, for once.

“Military officials said they did not know the identity of the car’s driver when the drone fired, but deemed him suspicious because of how they interpreted his activities that day, saying that he possibly visited an ISIS safe house and, at one point, loaded what they thought could be explosives into the car,” the paper reported.

The paper added:

Times reporting has identified the driver as Zemari Ahmadi, a longtime worker for a U.S. aid group. The evidence, including extensive interviews with family members, co-workers and witnesses, suggests that his travels that day actually involved transporting colleagues to and from work. And an analysis of video feeds showed that what the military may have seen was Mr. Ahmadi and a colleague loading canisters of water into his trunk to bring home to his family.

While the U.S. military said the drone strike might have killed three civilians, Times reporting shows that it killed 10, including seven children, in a dense residential block.

The Times noted further that Ahmadi, 43, had been employed as an electrical engineer for Nutrition and Education International, an aid and lobbying group based in California. On the morning he was killed, Ahmadi’s boss called from the office around 8:45 a.m. “and asked him to pick up his laptop.”

Biden getting a headline a day after he was responsible for the deaths of 13 U.S. service members in Kabul is the ultimate act of evil #ImpeachBiden — J.D. MAGA Heyes (@JDHeyes) September 13, 2021

But why? Was this really an intelligence screw-up? Maybe, but what it did was give Biden a better headline a day after his botched pullout got 11 Marines, two U.S. Army soldiers, and a Navy corpsman killed by a suicide bomber, as former Navy intelligence officer Jack Prosobiec, now the editor of Human Events, noted on Twitter.

“Biden and Milley claimed this was an ISIS attack in the making They were filling water bottles And their entire family was murdered so Joe Biden could get a headline,” he wrote.

Biden and Milley claimed this was an ISIS attack in the making They were filling water bottles And their entire family was murdered so Joe Biden could get a headline pic.twitter.com/kSXn0cbW3d — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 10, 2021

Prosobiec followed that tweet up with another casting aspersions at Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley.

“Milley lied. He murdered a US ally and his entire family. War crime,” he wrote.

Milley lied. He murdered a US ally and his entire family. War crime.

pic.twitter.com/oMbYH0e0pi — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 10, 2021

“The Biden administration lied about who it killed with its drone strike. They had no idea who they hit. The media mindlessly repeated the false claim that they killed “terrorists” when, in fact, they just killed innocent people. A perfect summation of the US Endless Wars,” added investigative journalist Glenn Greenwald, who quoted NY Times writer Evan Hill, who described the paper’s findings regarding the attack.

The Biden administration lied about who it killed with its drone strike. They had no idea who they hit. The media mindlessly repeated the false claim that they killed “terrorists” when, in fact, they just killed innocent people. A perfect summation of the US Endless Wars: https://t.co/1qNbQZWrYQ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 10, 2021

Last week, NBC News spoke to members of Ahmadi’s family who expressed hope that they would be able to board a U.S. flight out of Afghanistan back to the states, which they most certainly earned like others did after being an in-country asset for the vast majority of the war.

Now, they’ll never leave.

