It’s gotten so bad for the Biden administration that Democrats on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee are in open rebellion after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin refused to testify today on the withdrawal from Afghanistan:

Senator Bob Menendez from NJ even threatened to subpoena Austing and hold up future Pentagon nominees:

JUST DO IT, DEMS:

Watch for yourself:

