It’s gotten so bad for the Biden administration that Democrats on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee are in open rebellion after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin refused to testify today on the withdrawal from Afghanistan:

Top lawmakers on Senate Foreign Relations Committee criticize Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin for his refusal to appear and testify on the withdrawal from Afghanistan. — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) September 14, 2021

Senator Bob Menendez from NJ even threatened to subpoena Austing and hold up future Pentagon nominees:

BREAKING: @SenatorMenendez threatens to use subpoena power, as chairman of @SFRCdems, to compel testimony by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin following his refusal to appear at today’s hearing. — James Rosen (@JamesRosenTV) September 14, 2021

JUST DO IT, DEMS:

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) comes out swinging at Blinken, saying the Afghanistan withdrawal was “clearly and fatally flawed.” “There has to be accountability,” Menendez adds. — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) September 14, 2021

Menendez reiterates that “successive administrations” have “lied” to Congress about the “durability” of the Afghan security forces. — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) September 14, 2021

Menendez says that while he supported the withdrawal, the way in which we left matters. “Doing the right thing in the wrong way can end up being the wrong thing,” Menendez says. — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) September 14, 2021

Watch for yourself:

Democrat Senator Bob Menendez says he’s “very disappointed” that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin refused to testify today, and threatens to subpoena him. pic.twitter.com/1QbcdFImM0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 14, 2021

***

