Provisional ballots were given to voters in a Los Angeles neighborhood who fell victim to a glitch in which the system erroneously showed they had already voted days ahead of the recall Election Day.

Two locations in Woodland Hills were affected over the weekend, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s office, which blamed the problem on electronic poll book devices used to check in voters.

“The voters who experienced this issue were offered and provided a provisional ballot, the fail-safe option to ensure no one is turned away from voting. After troubleshooting the issue, the equipment at the locations was replaced and voting continued,” the office said in a statement.

Provisional ballots are counted after election officials confirm voters are registered to vote and have not already submitted their ballot in a given election.

Monica Almada, who tried to vote at the Disabled American Veterans 73 Vote Center, called it a “pretty serious glitch,” recalling how a clerk informed her other voters were struggling to check in to cast a ballot.

“My confidence is not the same as it used to be about the voting system,” she said, according to NBC Los Angeles .

The other problem location was identified as El Camino Real Charter High School Vote Center, where West Hills resident Estelle Bender, 88, said she filled out a provisional ballot after being told she had already voted.

Bender said she “left really angry,” according to KTLA 5 . “I’d still like to know how I voted,” she added.

Recent surveys suggest California Gov. Gavin Newsom is likely to survive Tuesday’s recall, but the top Republican seeking to replace him, Larry Elder, is already alleging voter fraud .