Larry Elder on Hannity an hour ago

LIVE RESULTS HERE

The ballot asks two questions: Should Newsom be recalled, and, if so, who should replace him? If the majority of voters answer “no” to the first question, Newsom will remain in office. If a majority of voters select “yes,” the candidate who receives the most votes in answer to the second question will succeed him.

Mail ballots had to be requested by Tuesday, Sept. 7, but California allows voters to return mail ballots postmarked on or before the election on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Out of 55 previous attempts to recall a governor of California, this is the second ever to qualify for the ballot. The only successful attempt resulted in the ouster of Gray Davis in 2003, replaced by Arnold Schwarzenegger.