https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-comedy-legend-norm-macdonald-dies-after-long-private-battle-with-cancer?utm_campaign=64469
Canadian News Sep 14, 2021 6:35 PM
EST
Comedic legend Norm Macdonald passed away on Tuesday following a nine-year battle with cancer.
Meet CEOs and executives every week with 6ix.com.
Comedic legend Norm Macdonald passed away on Tuesday following a nine-year battle with cancer.
According to Deadline, news of his death came from his management firm, Brillstein Entertainment. Macdonald, who came to prominence following his time at Saturday Night Live, chose to keep his health issues private from his family, friends, and fans.
“He was most proud of his comedy,” said friend and comedian Lori Jo Hoekstra. “He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly.”
Macdonald, originally from Quebec City, found success after becoming the anchor of Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update.
Macdonald would end up being fired from the show due to his criticism of OJ Simpson—at the behest of NBC West Coast division president Don Ohlmeyer, who was friends with the running back.
He would find cult popularity once again after clips of his Video Podcast Network show “Norm Macdonald Live” began being posted to YouTube, often in compilation form. The short-lived show would result in the creation of “Norm Macdonald Has A Show”, which lasted just one season Netflix following controversy over a joke made on the Howard Stern show.
Macdonald was 61.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
Ads by revcontent
Join and support independent free thinkers!
We’re independent and can’t be cancelled. The establishment
media is increasingly dedicated to divisive cancel culture,
corporate wokeism, and political correctness, all while
covering up corruption from the corridors of power. The need
for fact-based journalism and thoughtful analysis has never
been greater. When you support The Post Millennial, you
support freedom of the press at a time when it’s under
direct attack.
Join the ranks of independent, free thinkers by
supporting us today for as little as $1.