Comedic legend Norm Macdonald passed away on Tuesday following a nine-year battle with cancer.

According to Deadline, news of his death came from his management firm, Brillstein Entertainment. Macdonald, who came to prominence following his time at Saturday Night Live, chose to keep his health issues private from his family, friends, and fans.

No one could make you break like Norm Macdonald. Hilarious and unique. Fuck cancer. — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) September 14, 2021

“He was most proud of his comedy,” said friend and comedian Lori Jo Hoekstra. “He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly.”

My timeline is united in sadness over the passing of Norm MacDonald. That was part of his vast genius. He transcended divisions and was always funny, all the time. We have so much to learn from him. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) September 14, 2021

Oh fuck. I was a huge fan of Norm Macdonald and I essentially ripped off his delivery when I first started acting. I would stay up specifically to watch him on talk shows. He was the funniest guest of all time. We lost a comedy giant today. One of the the all time greats. RIP. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) September 14, 2021

Macdonald, originally from Quebec City, found success after becoming the anchor of Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update.

RIP Norm MacDonald. One of the best to ever do it. https://t.co/tbWJrZGhWj — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 14, 2021

Let me pause my meaningless online arguments to say Norm was one of the greatest comedians to have ever lived. One of the best moments of my career was when he found something I did funny. Very few comics will ever possess that level of mastery. RIP. https://t.co/VrsnVRCUZ9 — Tim Dillon (@TimJDillon) September 14, 2021

Macdonald would end up being fired from the show due to his criticism of OJ Simpson—at the behest of NBC West Coast division president Don Ohlmeyer, who was friends with the running back.

He would find cult popularity once again after clips of his Video Podcast Network show “Norm Macdonald Live” began being posted to YouTube, often in compilation form. The short-lived show would result in the creation of “Norm Macdonald Has A Show”, which lasted just one season Netflix following controversy over a joke made on the Howard Stern show.

Macdonald was 61.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.



