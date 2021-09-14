http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/T3UUjfIQw2A/fox-acquires-celebrity-news-specialist-tmz-from-at-ts-warnermedia-11631564133

The deal’s terms weren’t released, but TMZ is being valued at less than $50 million.

Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...