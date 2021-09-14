https://www.christianpost.com/news/let-us-worship-draws-thousands-to-national-mall-divine-setup.html

Drawing thousands to the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Sunday, Christian artist Sean Feucht led worship as part of his ongoing tour of American cities in a larger weekend event he called a “divine setup.”

Coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, the 38-year-old worship leader told the Christian Broadcasting Network that he hoped for a date in October. However, the National Park Service could only offer him this last weekend.

“They came back to me and said, ‘Actually we can’t give you a date in October. The only dates we have available are September 11 and 12.’ And I knew in that moment this was a total God setup,” Feucht said.

On Sunday, before the Let Us Worship event began at 5 p.m., Feucht and his team led prayer at the U.S. Supreme Court, the Lincoln Memorial and White House with the goal of filling the nation’s capital with worship and prayer. The D.C. event kicked off 21 days of prayer for the nation.

The previous night, Sept. 11, President Donald Trump addressed the crowd in an 8-minute recorded message in which he urged Americans to pray. He spoke of the 13 fallen soldiers recently killed in Afghanistan.

“I just feel like we’re in the middle of a leadership crisis in America. … I think everyone would understand that. I think having the former president give an address where he calls America to pray, honor the fallen, honor the military, which I don’t feel like has been done in a great way from this current administration,” Feucht told CBN News. “We need somebody of that caliber, of that level to call America to pray, but also to give us some reassurance that we’re not in this thing alone.”

In remarks to the crowd gathered on the National Mall Sunday, U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, R-Mo., described what was happening in the nation’s capital as the “sounds of revival.”

Gesturing to the U.S. Capitol behind him, the senator said that though bad news sometimes comes from that place, “we have the best news of all.”

“God has dreams for America that aren’t fulfilled yet,” he declared, adding “there’s more to come. The best is yet to come because we serve a King who is on the throne and His Kingdom is ever-advancing.”

“When it comes to our country, He is just getting started,” Hawley contended.

The senator went on to share from the book of Judges, highlighting the story of when Gideon hid from his enemies, and the angel of the Lord showed up and called him a mighty man of valor.

Relating that story to current events in the United States, Hawley continued that it may feel like the U.S. is under siege and that Christians should hide and remain quiet when the reverse is true.

“I think the Lord is saying to us, ‘Rise up, mighty men and women of valor. Rise up for this time.’ Rise up, the Lord is on the move! And the Lord is going to release a revival over this nation, and it’s going to be released through you … when we take our stand in the strength of the Lord,” he said.

Pastor Jentzen Franklin, who leads the Free Chapel in Gainesville, Georgia, spoke of the dire social breakdown as a result of sin, conditions especially unignorable in several major U.S. cities.

“There’s only one solution to the pollution problem of drugs and alcoholism and sexual abuse and immorality, and pain and depression and suffering, and hopelessness, and fear and desperation,” Franklin said. “There’s only one solution for COVID-19. After it’s all said and done, we need the Holy Spirit’s wind from elsewhere to sweep through our cities, to sweep through our homes, to sweep through and clean out the pollution of sin, the pollution of fear and worry and torment and depression and hopelessness and despair.”

Franklin referenced the valley of dry bones in Ezekiel 37, noting that the bones were dead, dry and divided. The condition of those bones reminded him of the current state of the Church in the United States.

“We’re divided, we’re dry and we’re dead,” he said soberly.

“We need a wind from elsewhere,” he reiterated. As God told Ezekiel to prophesy to the wind after asking Him if the dry bones could live, so too must the Church declare for such a wind of God’s Spirit.

“There is coming a wind from elsewhere that restores the years that the locust and the cankerworm have taken away,” he said.

The Let Us Worship movement began last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic and has held public worship events in outdoor arenas in dozens of cities.

