Outgoing New York Mayor Bill de Blasio attended the ultra-elite Met Gala this week, wearing a designer tuxedo at the star-studded event featuring the Big Apple’s wealthiest and most-connected people.

“Mayor de Blasio wore a suit by Brooklyn designer Dreu Beckemberg and his wife, Chirlane McCray, also represented the borough in a Fe Noel gown and Pamela Love jewelry,” posted Vogue Magazine on Twitter.

“While de Blasio has previously called the Met gala ‘not my cup of tea,’ it may well have been the return-to-normal that this year’s gala represented that compelled him. De Blasio and his family’s ensembles were clearly chosen with an eye toward New York pride, with the mayor wearing a suit by Brooklyn designer Dreu Beckemberg and McCray also embracing the borough in a Fe Noel gown and Pamela Love jewelry,” added the iconic fashion magazine.

“The mayor made the decision to attend months ago in one of his hours-long economic recovery war room meetings led by Lorraine Grillo. He wanted to highlight a local designer who had been able to make it through the pandemic,” spokesperson Bill Neidhardt told Politico, adding, “It’s a notable way to grab people’s attention and highlight the return of the city’s fashion industry jobs.”

Read the full report at Vogue.

