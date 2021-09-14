https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/education/majority-hispanic-and-black-parents-support-removing-crt-schools?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

In a recent survey conducted by the Manhattan Institute, a majority of Hispanic and Black parents oppose critical race theory being taught in public schools.

The institute, alongside Echelon Insights, surveyed adults from 20 metropolitan cities, spanning from Washington, D.C. to Las Vegas. The survey asked a series of wide-ranging questions concerning policy issues that impact their communities, one of them being CRT being taught in public school systems.

According to the data presented in the survey, there appears to be a bipartisan consensus surrounding the removal of race-based theories being presented to students. Approximately 66% of parents oppose teaching CRT, as compared to the overall population, which stands at 54%.

When breaking down the respondents’ answers based by race, there appears to be a more concise picture, with 54% of black parents supporting the removal of CRT-based curriculum. The support for its removal only rises when among Hispanics (61%) and white parents (73%).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

