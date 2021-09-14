https://hannity.com/media-room/mandate-nyc-new-covid-vaccination-rules-take-effect-30-types-of-businesses-directly-impacted/

New COVID regulations that require proof of vaccination for most businesses took effect Tuesday at locations across New York City, becoming the first major metropolis to impose so-called “passports” for all residents.

The “passports” are required to enter restaurants, catering halls, event spaces, hotel banquet rooms, nightclubs, bars, coffee shops, gyms, pools, movie theaters, museums, sports arenas, arcades, bowling alleys, and fast food chains with indoor dining.

Protesters hit the streets of NYC following them mandating businesses to enforce “covid passports” today! CC: Leeroy Press. pic.twitter.com/KKw8bYMzAq — Ann Clark (@bankiegirl) September 14, 2021

“On Monday, city inspectors began enforcing the vaccine mandate at restaurants. Diners will be required to show proof of vaccination for indoor dining at all eateries in the city as part of COVID safety rules outlined by the city. However, Mayor Bill de Blasio said that fines will not be imposed for the time-being. Meanwhile, the city still finds itself at odds with the city’s police unions over the vaccination of officers. Unvaccinated members of the NYPD will have to provide a negative COVID test or be sent home without pay or be tested weekly for the virus. Anyone who refuses either will not be allowed to work and will not be paid,” reports Fox New York.

Municipal unions sue NYC over COVID vaccine mandate https://t.co/CTic7RVuZV pic.twitter.com/rFc0SupyUd — New York Post (@nypost) September 10, 2021

The program -called ‘Key to NYC’- will remain in effect until further notice.

