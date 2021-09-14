https://conservativebrief.com/goes-rogue-2-51045/



OPINION: This article contains commentary which reflects the author’s opinion

Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is going after RINOs and Never-Trumpers in her own party.

In a series of tweets, the freshman congresswoman tore into “dictator” Joe Biden and how Democrats are trying their best to implement communism in America.

Greene then turned her focus to Republicans, mainly Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Greene argued in several tweets that Republicans are “merging with Democrats” and doing next-to-nothing to stop Biden and Democrats’ radical agenda.

Here’s what Greene had to say:

Dear Colleagues,

Since Dictator Joe Biden started phase 1 of the Dems’ Communist takeover of America yesterday & I don’t have a GOP Conference call on my calendar or an email in my inbox from leadership to stop this insanity, well I’m going to be more direct than usual.

After all, I ran for Congress because when Republicans controlled the House and Senate during the first two years of Trump’s presidency, they failed to deliver key issues that were of utmost importance to Republican voters.

Broken campaign promises like: Repealing Obamacare. Obamacare took my families premium from $800 to over $2400 Funding and building a border wall. Rs funded all kinds of things for foreign countries but wouldn’t build a wall for Americans.

Defunding Sanctuary cities. Rs funded cities that harbor illegal aliens. Defunding Planned Parenthood. During the first two years under Trump, Rs couldn’t even defund that disgusting abortion mill. No, they funded it. That’s the one I really can’t get over.

Remember that big Omnibus that Trump was so angry over, the one that made us all furious? Trump said never put another bill like this across my desk and the Republicans gave our great President no other option.

It can not be overstated that when Republicans don’t do what they say, they give no reason for people to support them.

Along with millions of R voters, it was then that I realized that if Republicans can’t accomplish the most important and easiest of campaign promises, when they held a strong majority with a President like Trump, then they never will. So I ran for Congress and here I am.

I give speeches to hundreds to thousands of Republican voters every single week at home and all across the country. Our voters are fed up with Republicans in Congress doing nothing to stop Dictator Joe Biden and the outright destruction to our country.

You see, Republicans have a razor thin minority in the House, only short a few votes. This puts maximum pressure on Pelosi to perform because she can’t lose any votes, she needs her full conference to pass bills. And perform she does. I respect her for that.

Easy to perform when Republicans in the House apply no real pressure even though Democrat bills are so heinously un-American. The Communist Democrat agenda could be beat if my colleagues would legislate and take action the way many give interviews on TV.

“But Marjorie you’re just a freshman, you don’t understand how it’s done.” Really?

The political pendulum has swung back & forth between Rs & Ds for decades & we’re $30 trillion in debt, on the brink of communism, at risk of economic collapse, being drug into full dependence on a global economy, & the experienced Rs want to lecture me on how it’s done?

You all should hear what your wealthiest most successful donors are saying about you all and your lack of real action while Democrats burn our country to the ground with a dementia patient at the wheel.

It’s beyond me that my Conference still chooses to stay with the “messaging” and fundraising tactic to take back the House and haven’t comprehended what everyone else on the planet knows to be true.

We won’t have a Constitution or country left to take back in ‘22 and definitely not in ‘24, if Republicans in Congress don’t get their asses in gear.

If Republicans are worth their weight in salt then they better wake up and realize that they are leaving their own with no confidence and feeling like they have to take matters in their own hands.

Here is what must be done. Impeach Joe Biden. The GOP Conference must come together with Articles of Impeachment. Spend as much money as it takes to apply pressure on moderate Dems that know they will lose their seats if they vote NO on impeachment.

For the Republicans who are rolling your eyes saying it can’t be done, that exact attitude is everything wrong with our conference and your voters hate it.

I witnessed 10 Rs vote to impeach Trump and 11 Rs vote with Dems to kick me off committees. Those traitorous votes are exactly why we fail to achieve our goals. Mock me & be angry at me all you want, but it’s business as usual that fails. And even our enemies know it.

We may be short only a few votes but Biden has burned his own voters and many in his party. We start with Biden and go down the list. They are ALL responsible and ALL impeachable.

Republicans must take action or face the devastating reality of losing the trust and confidence of Republican voters going into ‘22, and many are already on the fence bc of the election and lack of real effort to fix it by elected Rs.

Ever since I’ve been in Congress, I have legislated exactly the way I talk on TV and in speeches. Minority or majority should not matter. We should fight just as hard no matter what. Do what we say we are going to do and fight no matter what.

After all that’s what the 13 American soldiers did that Joe Biden killed. They followed orders and did the job they were told to do. Why can’t Republicans in Congress do the same damn thing even if it looks hard?

Here is what doesn’t work. GOP Conference calls & meetings that are nothing but altar calls for money. Yes we have to raise money to take the House, but I will no longer be silent about half of the 20 “Republicans” that are benefactors of all that money for reelection.

The top 20 Republicans that the NRCC fights for contain 4 Republicans that voted to impeach Trump and 6 that voted to kick me off committees. And 1 did both. They call these moderate Republicans (or really some are Democrats in disguise) “majority makers.”

While yes we as a conference have to fight harder to win and keep tight districts, we should not promote weak Republicans to chairmanships, help pass their crappy bills, and highlight them on Fox News all the time.

Those weak and moderate Republicans don’t reflect the values of our base or our party. Why are they the ones diluting the decisions and stopping the fight? Hence back to where I started on why I ran for Congress, Republican failures to do what they said they would do.

Since I have paid all $175,000 of my conference dues, I have every single right to talk about how the money should be spent. It should be spent on electing Republicans who will act like Republicans and not just play one on TV.

Because in case you all weren’t paying attention, Joe Biden went full dictator yesterday and said out loud that this was just step one.

I’ve already submitted 4 different Articles of Impeachment on Joe Biden. I’m proud of my few colleagues who cosponsored and so are Republican voters all over America. But we are waiting on the rest of the conference to do what our voters are screaming for.

I want more than anyone to take back the House in ‘22 and take it all in ‘24, but I also want my party to save this country from these old communists who radicalized decades ago to destroy it from within.

Right now I have no confidence in the current leadership to do their job effectively to stop the Democrats unprecedented attack on our freedoms and our children’s future because they are taking no action to prove it.

They are the first to throw me under the bus even though the entire base and their own voters and donors support me.

Prioritizing fundraising, press releases, and public messaging without organizing, communicating, and strategically planning with our conference to actually stop an extremely vulnerable and weak president is unbelievable to me.

The Democrats impeached Trump for a phone call and a 3 hour riot and Biden is IMPEACHABLE for high crimes and treason.

The Democrats want every Republican head on a platter and two feckless Republicans are on their witch hunt committee to make it happen and we can’t even kick those 2 traitors out of our own conference!

Yes I am breaking the 11th commandant and believe me I love Ronald Reagan. But I refuse to sit by silent and watch our constitution burned like a sacrifice to the false gods of Marxism and our children’s future sliced up and served on a silver platter to Communist China.

I’m going to continue my promise to put The People over the politicians and fight like hell to Save America!

