There are still four episodes left to debut in Marvel’s What If…?, but Marvel Studios is already starting the marketing cycle for its next television. Bright and early Monday, the House of Ideas unveiled the first trailer for Hawkeye, finally introducing the masses to Hailee Steinfeld‘s beloved Kate Bishop. As you might expect, the first teaser for the series featured both Bishop and Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) heavily.

The series was written by a room led by Mad Men alumnus Jonathan Igla. It’s also Marvel Studios’ first Disney+ show to have more than one director. While WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and What If…? have all been helmed by one filmmaker, Hawekeye directorial duties were split by Bert and Bertie, and Rhys Thomas.

As with all other Marvel Studios live-action shows, Hawkeye is being treated just like a film from the studio. Though both Barton and Steinfeld are street-level characters, the series will receive a production budget and treatment similar to a blockbuster flick in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“We’re treating our shows as if we’re making our features,” series producer Trinh Tran previously told ComicBook.com of the production value behind Disney+ shows. “I mean, the feel and the quality of those TV shows are going to be like the Marvel movies that you’ve seen. So that’s always been [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige]’s mindset of let’s make sure that when people are going to be watching these episodes, it’s going to feel like it’s just one long movie except rather than two-and-a-half hours, it’s going to be much longer. And the idea behind certain characters getting their shows is because we’ll have a lot more time to be able to develop these characters rather than the shorter.”

Hawkeye debuts on Disney+ on November 24th.

