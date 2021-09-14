https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/14/megan-mcardle-calls-out-aoc-for-wearing-a-tax-the-rich-dress-to-a-tax-shelter/

Washington Post columnist Megan McArdle pointed out that the real proverbial elephant in the room when discussing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “tax the rich” dress is that the Met Gala is a charity fundraiser and the cost of the Queens socialist’s ticket is a tax deduction for the wealthy patron who paid for her to go:

And AOC just doesn’t get it:

Keep in mind, the wealthy patron is getting something of value, too:

McArdle added that if AOC got her wish to increase taxes on the rich that it would just make events like the Met Gala “more common, not less”:

AOC doubled down over on Instagram, saying she was just trying to ensure that “cultural institutions are accessible to the public”:

Exit questions: How many of the rich people that she met are donating to this food bank?

