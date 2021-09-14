https://www.dailywire.com/news/megan-rapinoe-replaces-god-with-gay-for-met-gala-outfit

U.S. women’s soccer star and left-wing political activist Megan Rapinoe wore a red, white, and blue pantsuit to the Met Gala Monday night, complete with a handbag that read “In Gay We Trust,” instead of “In God We Trust.”

Some online commented about the “blasphemous” handbag.

“You can take away a man’s gods, but only to give him others in return,” remarked CEO of Blaze Media Tyler Cardon.

“Choose your fighter,” mocked journalist Ian Miles Cheong, captioning Rapinoe and three other elites showcasing political activism on their attire.

“The year is 2040, clothing no longer exist – humans only dress in virtue signals,” snarked “Farmlands” documentarian Lauren Southern.

Notably, Rapinoe has become increasingly political through her years playing soccer for the Unites States and her club teams. The athlete made waves when she took a knee during the playing of the national anthem before games, apparently to protest alleged racism in our nation.

The soccer star even got herself into a public feud with then-President Donald Trump in 2019, The Daily Wire reported at the time:

President Donald Trump responded to national anthem-protesting U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe’s latest dig — and he didn’t hold back. In a video interview posted by Eight by Eight, Rapinoe dismissed the idea of accepting an invitation from the president to visit the White House if the U.S. national team were to win the World Cup. “I’m not going to the f***ing White House. No. I’m not going to the White House,” Rapinoe said. “We’re not gonna be invited. I doubt it.” Trump, posting via Twitter, smacked Rapinoe for jumping the gun on the potential invitation, suggesting she “win first” before making such declarations. He also praised the women’s soccer team as a whole and extended an invitation to the White House for the athletes whether “win or lose.” “Women’s soccer player, [Megan Rapinoe] just stated that she is ‘not going to the F…ing White House if we win,’” wrote the president. “Other than the NBA, which now refuses to call owners, owners (please explain that I just got Criminal Justice Reform passed, Black unemployment is at the lowest level […] in our Country’s history, and the poverty index is also best number EVER), leagues and teams love coming to the White House.” “I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job!” Trump recommended. “We haven’t yet […] invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose.” … The president then swiped Rapinoe for refusing to place her hand over her heart during the playing of the national anthem before soccer matches. “Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team,” he wrote. “Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT!”

This summer, Team USA performed way below expectations, taking home the bronze at the Tokyo Olympics. Notably, Rapinoe and company took a knee to protest alleged racial injustice in the U.S. before their first match.

